LSU’s Offense Has Shown Its Ceiling. Now It Must Raise Its Floor

The question surrounding LSU’s offense has changed.

The Tigers have shown they can score in bunches. They have shown they can attack an SEC secondary downfield. And against McNeese, they showed how quickly Lane Kiffin’s offense can overwhelm a defense that cannot keep up.

Now LSU has to show what happens when an opponent can.

The New Floor

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Braelin Moore (61) and LSU Tigers offensive lineman Bo Bordelon (67) block Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis (9) during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers’ 63–14 victory over McNeese produced 731 yards, a school-record 101 offensive plays and 39 first downs. Those figures, covered in our breakdown of the win, describe an offense capable of putting considerable stress on a defense.

They do not settle whether LSU can execute consistently under stress itself.

That is the more important question as the Tigers return to SEC play.

Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss challenged LSU in different ways, but both exposed how quickly offensive possessions can unravel.

Against Louisiana Tech, turnovers and missed scoring opportunities helped turn an eventual 45–14 victory into a three-point game at halftime. The Bulldogs also recorded five sacks.

Against Ole Miss, LSU found production on the ground without establishing a dependable passing attack. Sam Leavitt completed 16 of 27 passes for 158 yards, and the Tigers averaged just 5.9 yards per attempt in the 32–24 loss.

LSU was left with new questions following the Ole Miss game, Kiffin saw opportunities that the offense failed to convert.

“We had open players,” Kiffin said.

That makes the problem more specific than simply needing better plays.

Creating an opening is one part of the job. The protection has to hold long enough for it to develop. The quarterback has to recognize it and deliver the ball. The receiver has to finish the catch.

An offense becomes dependable when those pieces work together even after an opponent disrupts the first read or wins an early snap.

Texas A&M provided LSU’s clearest evidence that it can reach that standard against conference competition.

Leavitt completed 17 of 23 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Harris caught six passes for 163 yards and both scores. LSU did not allow a sack.

The protection was especially significant because Leavitt injured his hamstring during the game, limiting his ability to escape the pocket. As covered in LSU’s offensive response against the Aggies, the Tigers gave him the time to succeed without depending on his mobility.

That performance matters more to this discussion than the McNeese score.

LSU demonstrated that its passing game could function against an SEC opponent with its quarterback facing a physical limitation. The offense had an answer that did not require Leavitt to manufacture something outside the structure of the play.

The challenge is carrying that answer forward.

Protection will not be perfect every week. Neither will Leavitt’s decision-making. Raising the offense’s floor means keeping one mistake from becoming three unproductive possessions.

It means taking an available completion when the deeper route is covered. It means avoiding the turnover that cancels out an otherwise successful drive. And it means converting scoring chances when LSU cannot assume another one will arrive immediately.

Even the McNeese win supplied reasons to keep working.

Leavitt threw an interception at the Cowboys’ two-yard line, and Winston Watkins Jr. dropped two basically guaranteed touchdown passes. Luckily those mistakes barely affected the outcome of a 49-point victory.

Against an SEC opponent, they could define it.

The point is not to dismiss what LSU accomplished. The Tigers needed productive snaps, opportunities to evaluate their depth and another week of offensive progress. They got all three.

But a high ceiling only matters if LSU can reach it often enough, and remain functional when it cannot.

Kiffin’s offense does not have to produce a highlight on every possession. It has to give LSU a reasonable expectation that a drive can survive a difficult down, an unsuccessful play or a defense that refuses to offer an easy matchup.

The explosiveness is there. Texas A&M showed it against conference competition, and McNeese gave the Tigers another opportunity to build on it.

Now comes the harder part: making the offense dependable on the Saturdays when nothing comes easily.

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