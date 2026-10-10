Three Questions LSU Must Answer Against Kentucky

LSU's first road game left it chasing Ole Miss after falling behind 24-7 at halftime. The Tigers rallied, but the comeback ended in a 32-24 loss.

Starting faster is a priority against Kentucky. LSU needs productive possessions early, with the protection and quarterback timing to sustain them.

That does not require a touchdown on the first snap. It requires avoiding the turnovers and stalled possessions that allow an opponent to settle in. LSU cannot spend another road game waiting until the second half to consistently move the ball.

Can LSU start fast on the road?

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Bo Bordelon (67) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Ole Miss loss, Kiffin pointed to chances his offense missed.

“We had open players,” he said.

The Tigers need to convert those openings into completions before they are trying to erase a deficit. An early scoring drive would give LSU a better start; consecutive productive possessions would show it can maintain one.

Can Sam Leavitt protect the ball while keeping LSU aggressive?

Leavitt's health is encouraging heading into Saturday. After dealing with a hamstring injury against Texas A&M and McNeese, the quarterback said he expects to be fully healthy against Kentucky.

“I'll be 100% by Saturday,” Leavitt said.

His mobility gives LSU another way to create first downs, but his decisions with the ball remain critical. Leavitt has thrown seven interceptions this season, while Kentucky has forced 10 turnovers.

LSU should keep attacking downfield. Leavitt's 312-yard, two-touchdown performance against Texas A&M showed what that approach can produce.

The challenge is choosing the right opportunities. When a receiver gets behind the defense, Leavitt needs to make the throw. When the coverage takes that option away, he needs to work through his reads or accept the shorter gain.

LSU can threaten Kentucky without forcing passes into coverage. A healthy Leavitt should expand the offense's options, and better ball security should allow more possessions to end with points.

Can LSU's defense keep Kentucky in third-and-long?

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU enters with an advantage on third down. Kentucky has converted just 24.5% of its attempts, while the Tigers have allowed opponents to convert 26.1%.

The important work comes before third down. LSU needs to limit early-down runs, tackle cleanly and make Kentucky throw when the defense expects it.

That task comes with Whit Weeks and Dashawn Spears among LSU's players ruled out. Their replacements must handle the communication and coverage assignments that an SEC opponent can test more thoroughly than McNeese.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan also knows LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker from their time together in Baton Rouge. That familiarity adds interest, but LSU's execution will matter more than either coach recognizing a tendency.

If Kentucky repeatedly reaches third-and-short, LSU gives away much of its advantage. If the Tigers stop the run early and force longer passing situations, they can let their pass rush attack and get the ball back to the offense.

LSU has shown it can win convincingly at home. Saturday's next step is a complete road performance: start promptly, protect possessions and make Kentucky earn its drives.

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