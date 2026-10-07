LSU QB Sam Leavitt Gives Update on Hamstring Injury Ahead of Kentucky Matchup

The LSU Tigers will take on the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday in Lexington, KY, for a Week 6 SEC matchup on the road. This kicks off the first of seven straight SEC games ahead for the Tigers.

Although LSU has seen success this season, coming into the midway point of the season with a 4-1 record, the team has taken significant blows with a growing injury report.

The most recent injury came to quarterback Sam Leavitt, who suffered a minor hamstring injury during the Texas A&M game, showing little movement in the pocket for the rest of the SEC matchup and in the following week's game against McNeese State.

Now, Leavitt gives the media a positive update on his status for the Tigers' next game.

Improved Status

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks on prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the end of the Texas A&M game, backup quarterback Landen Clark stepped in for Leavitt, not only because of the major lead from the Tigers, but also because there wasn't much Leavitt could do.

Which was actually what the offense needed: letting Leavitt sit in the pocket for longer and letting the play develop to use his outside options, rather than scrambling around the backfield.

But there were still concerns rising about the quarterback's health, the same quarterback who suffered a season-ending foot injury that he fully recovered from this summer.

That doesn't seem to be the same case with the minor hamstring injury, as Leavitt is confident he's healthy, and ready, to take on the Wildcats this Saturday.

"It's (hamstring) feeling really good. I'll be 100% by Saturday. It was just a super light hamstring thing, and I got it back really good for the game and I just didn't really have to run around," said Leavitt.

In the past two games, the transfer quarterback has been wearing a hamstring band on his leg for protection. Now that he's back to feeling 100% by the weekend, fans and staff won't have to worry about the minor injury getting any worse.

The Mental Toll

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during warm ups before the game against McNeese Cowboys at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt also said in Tuesday's press conference that over the past couple of years, he's found himself injured in the early part of the season. While this minor injury didn't put him out for the rest of the season, it's still put Leavitt right back into an unfortuante routine.

"I think, honestly, it's just a progression in the year, every single season for me. It's kind of funny," said Leavitt.

Without injuries stepping in the way, Leavitt explained that as the season progresses, so do his talents, saying that he plays better and better as he gets more comfortable.

Without a hamstring getting in the way this week, Leavitt can continue to show his offensive production talents, allowing him to grow even more over the SEC stretch that the rest of the season holds.

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