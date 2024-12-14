Former Coveted LSU Football Safety Reveals Transfer Destination
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have seen 16 members of the 2024 roster enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this month.
With double-digit Tigers departing Baton Rouge, the program will have several holes to fill, specifically in the defensive backfield.
LSU saw Louisiana native Jordan Allen, the Tigers' starting safety during the first few weeks of the season, elect to enter the Transfer Portal this week.
Once the portal was officially open for business, Allen's name was in the system with several premier programs reaching out and expressing interest.
Now, after mulling over his options, Allen has revealed where his transfer destination will be: The Houston Cougars.
Willie Fritz and Co. lock in the former three-star safety out of The Boot that has an opportunity to step in and make an impact instantly.
The redshirt-sophomore started in LSU's first two games of the season, but a nagging toe injury sidelined the veteran piece for much of the 2024 season.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder tallied 32 tackles with a pair of pass breakups during his three seasons in the purple and gold.
Kelly and Co. continue retooling the defensive backfield, and with the loss of Allen, the program will certainly be looking to add more talent to the secondary.
On Saturday, the program reeled in the first defensive back commitment of "portal season" with Florida transfer Ja'Keem Jackson revealing his pledge.
The DB Commitment: Ja'Keem Jackson
Florida transfer cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on Saturday morning after a midweek visit to Baton Rouge.
Jackson, an integral piece to the Gators' defensive backfield prior to injury, heads to Death Valley with the chance to make an immediate impact for Corey Raymond's secondary.
He spent two seasons with Billy Napier's Florida program before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as a redshirt-freshman.
In year one with the program, Jackson appeared in 11 games as a true freshman after bursting on the scene for the Gators.
Fast forward to his second season with the program in 2024 and Jackson missed a majority of the season after suffering an injury early in the year.
The Sunshine State native totaled 11 tackles and four pass breakups over the course of two seasons in Gainesville.
Now, he heads to LSU with the opportunity to make an immediate impact for Raymond's secondary.
Jackson was rated as the No. 3 cornerback in America in the 2023 Recruiting Class out of high school.
It's an important get for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals this offseason. With starting defensive back Zy Alexander departing Baton Rouge after exercising his eligibility, the cornerback room is razor thin heading into next year.
LSU will now bring in Jackson, the former No. 3 corner in America, alongside DJ Pickett, the No. 1 defensive back in the 2025 signing class.
Jackson and Pickett will also be joined by newcomer Aidan Anding, the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana. Anding signed with the Tigers in early December.
