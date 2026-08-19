Former LSU Defensive End Making Move From NFL Back to College Football

The LSU Tigers are already midway through fall camp ahead of the first season under new head coach Lane Kiffin, but the possibility of bringing back a familiar face to the roster has surfaced.

Per multiple reports, former LSU defensive end Jack Pyburn is among 16 players that have been granted temporary restraining orders to return to college football this upcoming season. The case includes other former SEC players like Ole Miss defensive lineman Xzavian Harris and safety Wydett Williams.

Pyburn, who played one year at LSU before going undrafted this past spring, signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had two sacks in Tampa Bay's preseason opener but could now be returning to the NCAA despite having signed a professional contract, something that that the recent Colorado 2022 eligibility lawsuit was trying to prevent for players seeking another year.

Could Jack Pyburn Return to LSU This Season?

LSU Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) during warmups before the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the TRO would allow Pyburn and other players included in the lawsuit to enter the transfer portal instead of limiting them to returning to their previous teams.

It remains to be seen if Pyburn wants to return to LSU and if the feeling is mutual with the Tigers coaching staff, but it's hard to imagine Kiffin turning down an experienced pass rusher joining Blake Baker's defense on a last-minute notice.

In his only season at LSU, Pyburn had 51 total tackles and two sacks.

What Would LSU Defense Look Like With Jack Pyburn?

LSU Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though the offense will be different under Kiffin, Pyburn spent last season with LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker, so an adjustment should be smooth one if he does up deciding to return to Baton Rouge.

On top of that, he's already in game shape after going through training camp and the start of preseason with Tampa Bay. Aside from getting to know some of his new teammates and getting refreshed on the defensive scheme, Pyburn would be able to hit the ground running if his return to LSU becomes official. That said, only time will tell.

If Pyburn does come back to LSU, here's what the defensive starting depth chart could look like:

Defensive Tackle: Malik Blocton, Deuce Geralds



Defensive End: Princewill Umanmielen, Jack Pyburn, Jordan Ross



Linebacker: Whit Weeks, TJ Dottery



STAR: Dashawn Spears Aug. 30 - at Ohio State Buckeyes



Cornerback: DJ Pickett, PJ Woodland



Safety: Ty Benefield, Tamarcus Cooley

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