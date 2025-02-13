Former LSU Football Defensive Coordinator Matt House Finds New Coaching Destination
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers shook up the staff in Baton Rouge following the 2023 season after the program struggled significantly on defense.
After a historic season from the trio of Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thoms Jr. offensively, it was an abysmal season defensively that weighed the program down.
Then, with the season in the rearview mirror, Kelly elected to cut ties with defensive coordinator Matt House and the rest of his on-field defensive staff.
Once House was cut loose, he found a new home on the Jacksonville Jaguars staff as the organizations linebackers coach.
With a head coaching change in Jacksonville, House was not retained on the current staff.
Now, he's set to reunite with his Kansas City Chiefs crew, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
House served as LSU's defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 prior to a one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now, he heads back to Kansas City where he served as the organization's linebackers coach prior to his time with the LSU Tigers.
House's LSU Bio Prior to the 2023 Season:
"House, a coach with a Super Bowl Championship on his resume, enters his second year as LSU’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach in 2023. House coached linebackers for the Kansas City Chiefs for three years prior to joining Brian Kelly’s LSU staff.
"In his first year at LSU, House had to overhaul a Tiger defense that was decimated due to the NFL Draft and players leaving the program. The result was nothing short of remarkable as the Tigers ranked among the top half the SEC in nearly every major defensive category.
"In 2022, the Tiger defense included seven players (6 transfers, 1 true freshmen) in significant roles who were playing in an LSU uniform for the first time. LSU’s defensive unit also featured two other players who were first-time starters in linebacker Greg Penn and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy. Not to mention that LSU lost perhaps one of the nation’s top defensive linemen in Maason Smith to an injury on the first series of the year.
"Still, LSU managed to rank fourth in the SEC in passing defense (206.2 yards per game), fifth in scoring (22.5 points per game) and sixth in total defense (354.6 yards per game).
"In three years with the Chiefs, House was part of a Kansas City organization that won the Super Bowl during the 2019 season and played for the Super Bowl title the following year. Last year, the Chiefs lost in the conference championship game.
"During his three years on the Chiefs staff, Kansas City posted a combined regular season mark of 38-11 and posted a 31-20 win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV. The following year, Kansas City dropped a 31-9 decision to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl."
