Former LSU Football Offensive Lineman, Coveted Prospect Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former LSU offensive lineman Xavier Hill will re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after a two-year stint with the Memphis Tigers, according to On3 Sports.
Hill, a three-star prospect out of high school, began his career in Baton Rouge prior to departing to join Memphis in 2023.
Following his arrival in Memphis, Hill was a two-year starter during both the 2023 and 2024 seasons before being named a first team All-AAC selection last year with the Tigers.
Now, he's back on the market in search of a new home for the 2025 season where he will be in the NCAA Transfer Portal for the spring window.
Hill was a three-star prospect and the No. 27 rated offensive lineman in the 2020 Recruiting Cycle, according to On3's Industry Rankings, where he will be looking to play his sixth season of college ball.
During his time in Baton Rouge, Hill redshirted in 2020, saw action in a pair of games in 2021 and played 70 snaps for the Tigers during the 2022 season.
Hill started across two seasons for Memphis [2023 and 2024] where his versatility was on full display with the Tigers after bouncing around the offensive line.
He can play multiple positions and will quickly become one of the more sought-after offensive line transfers after earning SEC and AAC experience with All-Conference honors with the Tigers.
Now, Hill is back on the market where he will look to find a third school to wrap up his collegiate career.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.