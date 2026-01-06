Former LSU Football Offensive Lineman, Texas Native Reveals Transfer Destination

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Ory Williams has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers after taking an official visit to Knoxville over the weekend, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.

Williams, a three-star prospect out of high school, signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where the program beat out the likes of Texas A&M, Florida, and Oklahoma State for his services down the stretch.

The 6-foot-8, 335-pounder out of the Lone Star State redshirted in 2024 prior to taking meaningful snaps for a struggling offensive line this fall. He played in 12 games with two starts in 2025.

Now, Williams has found a new home where he will remain in the Southeastern Conference for the 2026 season after inking a deal with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Texas native is one of seven offensive linemen to depart LSU this offseason with the program expecting to retool the entire unit in January via the Transfer Portal.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Building a Championship Roster

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

The Departures [30]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- Caden Durham: Running Back

- JT Lindsey: Running Back

- Michael Van Buren: Quarterback

- Zion Williams: Defensive Line

- TaRon Francis: Wide Receiver

- Aeron Burrell: Kicker

- Jaiden Braker: Linebacker

