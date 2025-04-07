Former LSU Football Quarterback Named Starter for Syracuse Orange in 2025
Former LSU quarterback Rickie Collins made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal last December in search of a new home after two seasons in Baton Rouge.
After a short stint in the free agent market, Collins ultimately signed with the Syracuse Orange with the chance to earn immediate playing time.
The redshirt-freshman appeared in three games with the LSU Tigers during the 2024 season where he tallied 35 total yards on five passing attempts. He also logged 18 yards on four carries.
In 2023, Collins appeared in only one game during his true freshman campaign where he completed both of his passing attempts for 19 yards.
Collins utilized 2023 as a redshirt year during his first season with the LSU program.
The Louisiana native was a four-star prospect out of high school after lighting it up at Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn High. Collins was a Top 20 quarterback in America.
During his recruiting process, Collins was originally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers before flipping his pledge to the LSU Tigers prior to his senior campaign.
A season ago, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels discussed his relationship with Collins and his future ahead:
“Rickie Collins? I treat him like my little brother,” Daniels said. “Just seeing him be able to grow day in and day out. Coming in as a true freshman.
"Trying to just learn how to live on his own, even though he’s from Baton Rouge, but it’s different living on your own. Just how to maneuver and how to treat things professionally? (It’s) how tight we are.”
As for head coach Brian Kelly, he highlighted the development ahead for Collins:
“Rickie’s got to continue to develop because kind of what you said, when you only have three quarterbacks on scholarship, that third quarterback is so crucial for you in its development,” Kelly said.
“I’d say that I’m really pleased with the development of Daniels and Nussmeier and Rickie is kind of — we’re really pushing him hard to continue his trajectory because when you have just three, he’s in the mix, right?”
Now, after transferring to Syracuse during the offseason, Collins has hit the ground running with the Orange in their quarterback battle.
He's handled business during Spring Camp with the Syracuse staff now naming the LSU transfer as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, according to 247Sports.
The Louisiana native will have an opportunity to compete in the ACC in his first season with the Orange after a pair of seasons with Brian Kelly's program.
