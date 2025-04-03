Former LSU Football Quarterback Arrested, Suspended by Tulane Green Wave
Louisiana quarterback TJ Finley signed with the LSU Tigers out of high school in the 2020 Recruiting Cycle as one of the top signal-callers in America.
Now, six seasons later, Finley is one of the most well-traveled players in the new NCAA Transfer Portal after signing with the Tulane Green Wave during the winter window.
It's his fifth stop after stints with the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas State Bobcats, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
But Finley's future with the Green Wave now appears to be in jeopardy after the Ponchatoula (La.) native was arrested in connection to a stolen car on Wednesday, according to FOX 8 WVUE-TV.
According to court documents in relation to the arrest, Finley stated to police that he had recently purchased the car in Atlanta.
However, the authorities had reportedly booked him for being in possession of an item which was stolen at a value of more than $25,000.
The Tulane Athletic Department has released a statement on Finley. He has been suspended from the football program "pending the outcome of the case," the statement reads:
“We are aware of the situation involving TJ Finley,” the statement read. “He has been suspended from the football program pending the outcome of the case. Due to federal laws governing student privacy, we will not disclose any additional information regarding the student, including information related to the disciplinary proceedings.”
Across Finley's four college stops, he has completed 63% of his pass attempts for 6,128 yards, 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
