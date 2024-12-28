Former LSU Football Wide Receiver, Four-Star Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
LSU wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. revealed in early December his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge.
Sampson, a former Top 100 prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Class, played in 11 games for the LSU Tigers across two seasons, but did not reel in a reception.
The redshirt-freshman out of Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High was a pivotal piece to the Tigers' haul in 2023, but it was an underwhelming stint with Sampson unable to crack the rotation.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder showed flashes during Fall Camp early, but was ultimately unable to earn meaningful playing time in 2024 behind wideouts Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas.
“I think that that’s what we’re looking for from him,” Kelly said on Aug. 1 during Fall Camp. “The ability to go up for the football and compete for it. He was not a 50-50 guy last year. He was a 20-80 guy. He lost 80% of those. I believe he’s a 50-50 guy. I mean, he can go and get those balls.”
LSU also played redshirt-freshman Kyle Parker in a significant role prior to a season ending injury, but with injuries, it was Sampson's time to shine. He was ultimately unable to make the jump.
“He's got to be able to play for us. We've got to get him on the field," Brian Kelly said in September. “So, this is a big week for him and in the next weeks coming up. He's got to get into our rotation. If we get him in our rotation, it allows us to slide some people around. So, he becomes kind of a focal point for us moving forward.”
Now, after a three-week stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Sampson has revealed his transfer destination: Louisiana-Lafayette.
Sampson isn't the only former Tiger set to join the Ragin' Cajuns for the 2025 season.
Walker Howard: Quarterback
Howard, a former Top-50 recruit in America, signed with LSU in the 2022 Recruiting Class prior to spending his first season in Baton Rouge.
Following one year with the Bayou Bengals, Howard elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home. The destination of choice quickly became with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, after spending two seasons in Oxford as the third-string quarterback, Howard has once again entered the Transfer Portal.
This time, the Louisiana native will return to his home-state and suit up for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Howard was born and raised in Lafayette (La.) where he shined for the St. Thomas More Cougars during his high school career.
After three seasons of college ball where he totaled only 10 career passing attempts for 63 yards, it was time to get on the field with the Ragin' Cajuns providing an opportunity to do so.
In his first season of college under head coach Brian Kelly, LSU's shot-caller had this to say of Howard and his progression:
“I would say every day that he is with us, there's more knowledge because I'm in the meetings with the quarterbacks. He has a great football knowledge. He is mentally strong. He believes he is better than every quarterback we have, which is awesome. I love that,” Kelly said. “I don't mean that in any way other than he just has that kind of make-up, which is what you want. He respects everybody in the room. But, yeah, he continues to develop, and we have a good feeling about him.”
Now, after three seasons of serving as a backup signal-caller, Howard will enter a situation where he will be thrown in the fire immediately for the Ragin' Cajuns.
The 2024 Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
