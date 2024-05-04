LSU Football: Coveted LSU Offensive Lineman Reveals Transfer Destination
The LSU football staff wrapped up spring camp evaluations in April, and once the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on April 16, the program began to see players depart Baton Rouge.
Brian Kelly and Co. saw seven members of the spring football roster announce their intentions to enter the portal; including coveted offensive lineman Joseph Cryer.
The Louisiana native revealed he would hit the free agent market after less than four full months on campus. A member of LSU's 2024 recruiting class, Cryer arrived in Baton Rouge in January as an early-enrollee.
Now, he's left the program and found where he will continue his playing career: Southern Mississippi.
Cryer announced on Saturday morning that he will be transferring to Southern Miss and join a Golden Eagles program that has just recently joined the Sun Belt conference.
It's been an interesting path for the former three-star prospect who was rated as one of the top recruits in the Bayou State.
Cryer was committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels for most of his senior campaign, but a late offer from Brad Davis and the LSU football staff changed his thought process.
A player who had dreams of playing in Death Valley, Cryer quickly backed off of his commitment to the Rebels and flipped to the LSU Tigers.
Now, after a quick stint in Baton Rouge, Cryer is headed elsewhere to play his 2024 season with Southern Miss.
The LSU Transfer Portal Buzz:
The Departures (7):
- EDGE Jaxon Howard
- WR Khai Prean
- TE Connor Gilbreath
- DB Ryan Yaites
- LB Christian Braithwaite
- CB Jeremiah Hughes
- OL Joseph Cryer
For LSU, it was clear this program was set to see movement this spring as roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge.
Phase 1 was to have spring exit meetings with the players in order to see what the future holds, and with that, players were expected to reveal their intentions to depart if necessary.
The main point of emphasis will be to remain under the scholarship count as they look to build up the defensive line room.
Now, with limited flexibility, the Tigers have begun Phase 2: Lock in visits with defensive linemen in order to become competitive in that area.
Other LSU News:
