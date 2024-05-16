Report: Brian Kelly, LSU Football Working To Schedule Game In Ireland
Brian Kelly and the LSU football program are working towards scheduling a game outside of the US for the first time in over a century, Scott Rabalais of The Advocate reported on Thursday.
Kelly has aspirations of playing a contest in Ireland, The Advocate reported, with an official opponent or when the game would be played remaining up in the air.
Nonetheless, an opportunity to take the LSU brand across the pond for a contest against an FBS opponent would be one that draws significant intrigue to the program.
For Kelly, it wouldn't be his first time hopping on a flight and taking one of his teams overseas to suit up.
During Kelly's coaching tenure at Notre Dame, he propelled the Fighting Irish to a 50-10 victory over Navy in Ireland to kickoff the 2012 season.
But that wasn't the only time he had a foot in the door on scheduling a game overseas.
Kelly also helped in scheduling Notre Dame’s 2023 season opener in Dublin where the Fighting Irish took down Navy once again.
The development is an intriguing one for the program, and with football expanding globally, it's another piece to the puzzle that can help grow substantially.
We've seen the NFL take games overseas, with select college programs doing the same, and now Kelly is looking to do the same with LSU.
It's also important to note that Georgia Tech and Florida State are set to play at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, a rugby and soccer facility that seats nearly 52,000 fans, on Aug. 24 in a showdown that has been coined the "Aer Lingus College Football Classic".
In the past, LSU has taken the football program outside the United States only one time. The showdown took place in Cuba back in 1907 where the Tigers took down Havana University 56-0 on Christmas Day. The game later became known as the Bacardi Bowl.
Now, Kelly will look to schedule a game in Ireland once again with an opportunity to take the LSU football brand outside of the country for the first time in over a century.
