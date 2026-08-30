Four LSU Position Rooms With Breakout Candidates to Watch in 2026

LSU football enters 2026 with one of the most talented rosters that college football has seen on paper.

"I think talent-wise, probably," head coach Lane Kiffin said when he was asked whether 2026's transfer class is the best ever. "When I say it's probably the best ever on paper, that's partly because of numbers and volume. We also had a lot to replace. Some of that was players' decisions to move on, and part of it was our decisions."

Even with so much talent, the roster carries so much uncertainty. From continuity concerns to standard questions about a player's ability on the field.

For LSU in 2026, so much talent lends itself to so many breakouts. But it's clear which position rooms hold players who are ready for a breakout in 2026.

RB Room - Dilin Jones

Running back Dilin Jones 13 LSU Football practice. August 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dilin Jones will be LSU's top running back to open 2026.

The Wisconsin transfer entered LSU's running back room in January and uprooted two promising returning backs from their inherited starting positions.

Jones took each of his reps throughout all of spring and fall camp with the intent of becoming the lead back. And he did just that as LSU started its Clemson preparation last Monday.

Jones spent two seasons with the Badgers, earning a starting spot in his redshirt freshman season. He got 7 starts in 2025, before missing the rest of the season with an injury. But in his 7 starts, he rushed for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns on 76 carries.

He's now in Kiffin and Charlie Weis' offense, which loves to feature strong backs with an ability to create in the open field. Luckily for Jones, he'll be RB1 and his game is built to play in this offense.

WR Room - Jackson Harris

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) reacts during his touchdown in the second quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Harris is a big play waiting to happen.

The Hawaii transfer was one of Kiffin's first commits in the portal this past cycle, and LSU sure is happy to have him.

Harris is coming to LSU on the heels of a first-team All-Mountain West season as a sophomore after leading the conference in receiving TDs and yards per reception, as well as ranking No. 2 in receiving yards and receiving yards per game.

Harris' 19.65 yards per catch ranked No. 8 in the country last season, just behind his now teammate Tre' Brown.

Harris cleared himself a spot at the top of the loaded receiver depth chart this offseason with his ability to make big plays.

Even if he's not the target on the play, he's so explosive that his presence alone demands attention and he's grown since arriving at LSU in his abilities closer to the line of scrimmage to combat when teams play him deep.

Harris is ready to take the next step in 2026.

DL Room - Jordan Ross

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Ross (29) returns a block punted for a touchdown during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's defensive line is stacked, especially at edge.

But on LSU, there's one player who is disruptive every single play off the edge. That's Tennessee transfer Jordan Ross.

The former five-star edge rusher spent two seasons at Tennessee, developing into a top-100 transfer prospect in the 2026 cycle.

His 6-foot-5, 254-pound frame features arms long enough to combat offensive tackles' strategy of getting their hands inside of the edge's pads. Ross' wingspan allows him to break the tackle's grasp and make a move to get past him and to the backfield.

Ross, alongside Princewill Umanmielen, Deuce Geralds and Malik Blocton, creates a real problem for opposing offensive lines.

Ross has showcased this offseason that he is an established first-team edge rusher.

Safety Room - Jhase Thomas

Jhase Thomas

Jhase Thomas has done everything he's needed to do this offseason to earn reps with the ones. So, naturally, he was rewarded with first-team reps this fall.

From Day 1 of fall camp, he was taking reps alongside Ty Benefield and over returning safety Tamarcus Cooley.

Thomas is taking over these first-team reps as a redshirt freshman, speaking to just how high his ceiling is as a player.

The 6-foot-1 Destrahan, Louisiana, product is truly breaking out, having only played one single defensive snap last season. He's got the speed to stay with anyone in coverage and the size to contest catches with the biggest targets.

Thomas' preseason progress is only a sign of what's to come as the season opens.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.