LSU's 2026 Roster Is Loaded, But One Number Should Concern Lane Kiffin

LSU enters 2026 with a receiving corps PFF ranks sixth nationally, a top-10 quarterback in Sam Leavitt, and the nation’s top-ranked tight end in Trey’Dez Green. On paper, Lane Kiffin’s first LSU roster looks like one of the most talented in the country.



But talent and continuity are two different things, and a new round of returning-production data shows just how thin LSU’s continuity actually is. Buried inside those numbers is a figure that should worry Kiffin far more than any recruiting ranking reassures him.



This new set of data doesn’t just continue the “everyone is new” storyline that’s followed LSU this offseason. It’s a national metric of how little of LSU’s 2025 snap total is walking back through the doors in 2026, and which side of the ball is absorbing nearly all of the damage.

The National Numbers

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to a recent CBS Sports study of returning production across all of FBS’ teams, LSU brings back just 34% of its snaps from a season ago.

That figure ranks No. 89 nationally, outside the top two-thirds of college football and closer to the bottom third of the sport.



Power Four programs average 58% returning production, meaning LSU is running nearly 24 points below its peer group heading into a season with SEC and Playoff expectations.

Within the conference itself, only Arkansas, Kentucky and Auburn return a smaller share of snaps than the Tigers. All of those program welcomed new head coaches in 2026 as well.

LSU brought in right over 60 new players this offseason as part of a program-wide teardown-and-rebuild after a disappointing 2025 season. That means new head coach, new athletic director and a whole new offensive staff as well.

The low ranking in this metric places LSU firmly in an odd territory no matter how good the newcomers grade out on paper.

Where The Damage Is Worst

Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10 during LSU Football practice. August 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Split the number in half, though, and the real concern comes into focus: LSU’s offense returns only 25% of its 2025 snaps, ranking No. 104 nationally.

That’s one of the least experienced offensive units in the entire country heading into a season built around an offensive identity change and a new starting quarterback.

Running backs Caden Durham and Harlem Berry, tight end Trey’Dez Green and offensive linemen Braelin Moore and Weston Davis account for the bulk of the returning offensive snaps.



The offensive line was the sharpest edge of the concern, with LSU’s line posted the seventh-worst PFF grade among Power Four units in 2025.

Pairing a low-continuity offensive line with a thin skeleton of returning skill-position players is exactly the kind of combination that tanked preseason favorites like Clemson a year ago, when a top-10 returning-production ranking still produced a slide from 22nd to 34th.

The good news is that LSU has brought in experienced transfers to fill out the holes.

That’s what will make a differnece. LSU brought in experience in the portal, so it’ll all be about continuity, not talent.

The Defense Is A Cushion, Not A Cure

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (not pictured) fumbles the ball and is recovered by LSU Tigers defensive end Patrick Payton (6) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, LSU’s returning-snap number looks considerably healthier at 42%, ranking No. 58 nationally.

Linebackers Whit Weeks and Davhon Keys, alongside defensive backs Tamarcus Cooley, PJ Woodland, DJ Pickett and Dashawn Spears, give defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit real returning experience at the second and third levels.



That continuity will matter because Baker’s defense already trended upward in 2025, cracking the top 25 nationally in total defense and ranking fourth in the SEC in scoring defense at 18.3 points allowed per game.

Retaining Baker as coordinator while also keeping his top pieces gives LSU a defensive foundation that the offense simply doesn’t have.



The exception is the defensive line, where the turnover hit the heaviest and where Dominick McKinley stands as close to the lone proven returning contributor up front.

The problem for McKinley is that the newcomers have taken his spot. With freshmen Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson and transfer Malik Blocton and Stephiylan Green overtaking the loyal interior defensive lineman on the depth chart.

LSU doesn’t want last years identity to return: a strong defensive unit constantly saving the offense. It wants a strong defensive unit that backs up and supports the offense all game long.

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