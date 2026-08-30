The One Thing Lane Kiffin Will Automatically Improve for LSU's Offense

We're less than a week away from the LSU Tigers beginning the Lane Kiffin era. The shift will undoubtedly receive plenty of attention, but the Tigers are trying to build a contender.

In the College Football Playoff era, LSU has participated once (2019). The university is taking a massive swing with Kiffin, but the results could pay off. Kiffin assembled a talented roster this offseason and invested money into the transfer portal.

Kiffin's resume speaks for itself. He's largely known for his offensive prowess, and there is one area where he could boost LSU's offense.

Rebuilding the Running Game

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham runs. Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers desperately needed to hire someone who could revitalize the rushing attack. LSU averaged the fewest rushing yards per game (104) in the SEC last season.

A lot of people think Kiffin's offense relies solely on scoring a bunch of points and slinging the ball, but running the ball is at its core. He spoke about what it means to him on the first day of fall camp.

"I think that running the ball is very critical," Kiffin said. "Each year is different based on your team, your situation, your personnel you have for us...To me, when we've been really good, you've got to be able to run the ball in critical situations."

During his Ole Miss tenure, it was a staple. Since 2020, the Rebels have ranked inside the SEC's top six in rushing yards per game. He led the conference twice (2020, 2022). Kiffin developed quality running backs, whether it was Kewan Lacy or Quinshon Judkins.

He can certainly do the same at LSU. The Tigers have three running backs they can rotate in: Dilin Jones, Harlem Berry, and Caden Durham. Durham and Berry led the rushing attack last year, and Jones comes over from Wisconsin as an intriguing option.

It's unclear how Kiffin will distribute carries, but Jones impressed the coaching staff during fall camp. He could lead the running back room, while Durham and Berry split work as well.

For Berry and Durham, their lack of production wasn't about skill; it was their situation. With an improved offense and a dual-threat quarterback in Sam Leavitt, the Tigers running backs should have more room to operate,

Kiffin is a program-changing hire. He brings a lot of qualities to LSU, but on the field, an elevated rushing attack could be his best trait.

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