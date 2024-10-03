Freshman Phenom Caden Durham's Rise Giving LSU Life in the Rushing Attack
LSU true freshman running back Caden Durham has given the Bayou Bengals' rushing attack life as the program begins shifting focus to SEC play in the coming weeks.
Last weekend, the Texas native was seemingly shot out of a cannon to start Saturday night’s showdown against South Alabama. The youngster out of the Lone Star State took control as the lead back in Week 5 and didn’t disappoint.
On the first play of the game, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected with Durham on a screen pass with the track speed on full display after the reception.
Durham turned it up field for a 71-yard touchdown to get the Tigers off to the fast start they have been eyeing all season.
But it didn’t stop there for the freshman phenom and former Top 10 running back in America.
On the following drive, Durham’s number was called once again with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan dialing up a run up the middle. The true freshman slithered through the defense for an 86-yard run to the one-yard line with Nussmeier punching it in on the following play.
Durham’s historic first half was the talk of the town after ending the first two quarters with three receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown, but his production on the ground is what has LSU intrigued at what’s to come in SEC play next week.
He tallied 128 rushing yards on just seven attempts with an average of 18.3 yards per carry. Durham provided a spark in the backfield once again after logging 217 total yards in the first half with a pair of scores.
Now, he looks to take control as the lead back moving forward where Kelly dove into his ascension as a player.
"I think it's a freshman that's working through that transition of understanding the playbook, the nuances of playing the game and just feeling more comfortable in everything we do. Early on it was a group of players that already had some experience he was working to leapfrog. Through his play when he was given the opportunity in , he made it happen. He earned thorough an opportunity. He's taken advantage of it," Kelly said.
Durham burst on the scene in Week 3 at South Carolina after ending the day with 11 carries for 98 yards with a pair of touchdowns, but the impressive statistic: 8.9 yard per carry.
He put America on notice and hasn't looked back with Durham's teammates praising the growth he's made.
"It was really amazing to watch. For him to come into an SEC game as his first real game was amazing for us. He was a big spark plug for the offense, and you could tell the energy on the sideline picked up, too. I commend Caden for everything he has done," veteran running back Josh Williams told reporters postgame.
"He really does everything well. He's fast and has really good control over his movements. He can run through tackles and stay on his feet, too. I think he is a great back and really helped us."
Now, it's about carrying the momentum into the meat of SEC play with the Ole Miss Rebels up first on Oct. 12 in a clash in Death Valley at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.