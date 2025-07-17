Garrett Nussmeier Reveals His Take On Texas Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is coming off of an appearance at SEC Media Days in Atlanta (Ga.) with an opportunity to dive into what's in store this upcoming season.
From breaking down his first season as the starting signal-caller in 2024 to his goals moving forward, Nussmeier made multiple appearances in the Peach State.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
The buzz surrounding Nussmeier continues growing as the 2025 season nears, but there's another Southeastern Conference quarterback America is ready to see in action.
Texas Longhorns signal-caller Arch Manning has generated unprecedented hype moving into his first season as the starter.
Nussmeier and Manning have developed a relationship over the years with LSU's quarterback breaking down what he's excited about in his game.
“I love Arch,” Nussmeier said. “He’s a great dude and a great player. I’m really excited for him. He kinda went through a similar experience that I had to go through in waiting for your time and waiting for your opportunity. He’s very prepared and obviously he comes from a prestigious family who understands the game very well more than most. Obviously.
"But I’m very excited for him. I think he’s going to do very well. His mindset is great and he doesn’t feel like he’s earned anything although I believe he already has because of the player he is. I’m excited for him to go prove it and I’m really rooting for him.”
SEC Network's Paul Finebaum believes Manning can be the top quarterback in the Southeastern Conference heading into the 2025 season.
Last week, he hopped on Get Up to break down Manning's game and expectations heading into Week 1 at Ohio State.
“I am as married to Arch Manning as an old geezer like me can be to a young, great college quarterback, but I like everything about him,” Finebaum said. “The Manning name matters, but it isn’t going to matter that field in a couple of weeks at Ohio State.
"The experience of being an understudy to [Quinn] Ewers and understanding [Steve Sarkisian]’s system is what’s going to get them over the top and probably — well, not probably — definitely beat Ohio State in the opener.”
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.