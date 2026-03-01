LSU Football's Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads With Strong NFL Combine Showing

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday with evalautors across America watching his NFL Combine workout.

Nussmeier took over as the starting signal-caller of the Bayou Bengals in 2024 where he immediately became one of the top passers in the Southeastern Conference with over 4,000 yards through the air.

Across the 2024 season as QB1, Nussmeier compiled 4,052 yards passing, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 142.7 rating (337-of-525). He completed 64.2 percent of his passing attempts.

Nussmeier threw for over 7,000 yards during his time in Baton Rouge, but a challenging 2025 season will be one that NFL evaluators will be keeping tabs on during the 2026 Draft process.

LSU's starting quarterback suffered a core/ab injury that limited his production in a significant way where he ultimately missed the final three games of the season - seemingly benched in the second half against Alabama on Nov. 8.

“It was rough,” Nussmeier said. “It was obviously a very hindering deal for a quarterback. Without getting too specific with everything that went on, it didn’t matter the distance of the throw. It was a lot of pain throwing the football. This happened day two of fall camp early in the season. It was kind of a yearly deal.”

Nussmeier then detailed another new tidbit to his injury from last fall.

“Didn’t figure out what it truly was until about two months ago now,” Nussmeier added. “Only had about nine days to prepare for the Senior Bowl and get right for that. Just been retraining, trying to learn how to throw again from the ground up and get that back right.

"Obviously not being able to run, haven’t had time to train starts or anything like that. Just rehabbing. I’m feeling a lot better now. Made a lot of progress. Close to 100. Back to being myself.”

Now, Nussmeier is quickly making his presence felt at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with evaluators impressed with his progression.

.@LSUfootball ‘s Garrett Nussmeier looked healthy throwing the ball today and the result was a very very good combine workout. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 1, 2026

“Garrett Nussmeier is the story at quarterback,” NFL analyst Todd McShay said during last month's Senior Bowl. “I thought he looked pretty good on the first day. Second day, I thought he looked really good. And, really, the last two days, the best quarterback.

“And it’s not because of his size, it’s not because of his elite arm, it’s not because of his mobility. It’s his feel for the game.”

