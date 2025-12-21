Georgia, Arkansas Emerging as 'Contenders' for Former Five-Star LSU Football Transfer

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal in January as a critical stretch in roster reconstruction for the program.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge on Nov. 30, the first point of attack was inking a strong 2026 Signing Class headlined by five-star prospects Richard Anderson and Lamar Brown after the duo put pen to paper.

Now, with 14 signees locked in with the LSU Tigers, Kiffin and Co. are focusing on reconstructing the roster in a significant way with a focus on the Transfer Portal window next month - opening on Jan. 2.

LSU has a plan of attack when it comes to the program's portal approach where Kiffin will unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash in order to stack America's top available talent.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But LSU has also seen double-digit players elect to depart Baton Rouge and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as roster spots free up.

The Tigers have seen 10 players reveal intentions of leaving the program, but none more important that former five-star offensive lineman Carius Curne.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder out of Arkansas emerged as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with offensive line coach Brad Davis inking the sought-after prospect.

But with Davis departing the program following the Texas Bowl, Curne has made his move and will exit the LSU Tigers after one season.

It's a significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

Courtesy of Carius Curne's Instagram.

Curne's first start of his collegiate career came on the road at Ole Miss in September after filling in for Weston Davis at the right tackle slot.

Now, Curne has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with multiple Southeastern Conference schools in pursuit, according to On3 Sports.

“The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman played in seven games in 2025 as a true freshman,” wrote Nakos. “He’s arguably the biggest transfer portal exit to this point for LSU and new head coach Lane Kiffin.

"Sources tell On3 that among the early schools to watch are Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Georgia and Kentucky.”

Courtesy of Carius Curne's Instagram.

The Arkansas native will almost certainly have the hometown Razorbacks turn up the heat for his services, but with a slew of SEC schools in the race, all eyes remain on the Top-10 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

LSU will look to retool the offensive line this offseason with a focus on adding experienced veterans to the roster as reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge.

