See Where LSU Football's Five Best Transfers Landed Amid Chaotic Offseason Stretch

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have reconstructed the roster in Baton Rouge from the ground up this offseason after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class.

In what emerged as a pivotal offseason for the Bayou Bengals, Kiffin and Co. dominated the free agent market headlined by the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 EDGE available signing the dotted line with the LSU program.

But LSU has also seen a myriad of departures amid roster reconstruction with over 30 players revealing intentions of entering the Transfer Portal.

From starters across the 2025 season to depth pieces electing to go elsehwhere, it's been an offseason full of roster changes.

The Five Best Players to Depart:

No. 1: OL Carius Curne - Ole Miss

Curne, a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Bayou Bengals as one of the highest-rated recruits in the most recent class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder out of Arkansas emerged as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with offensive line coach Brad Davis inking the sought-after prospect.

But with Davis departing the program after the Texas Bowl after new head coach Lane Kiffin brought in Kentucky's Eric Wolford as the offensive line coach on his staff, Curne has made his move and will depart the LSU Tigers after one season.

Now, he's Oxford bound.

No. 2: Kyle Parker - Ohio State

Parker signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Louisville Cardinals, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder showed promise across his time in the Bayou State despite battling the injury bug in his sophomore season in 2024.

As a true freshman in 2023, Parker took a traditional redshirt after appearing in only four games with zero receptions, but took a step in the right direction across his 2024 campaign as a redshirt-freshman - prior to suffering a torn tricep.

The Texas native earned a medical redshirt after appearing in only four games once again prior to a breakout season in 2025 for LSU after logging 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 3: RB Ju'Juan Johnson - Syracuse

Johnson signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Class as one of the top two-way prospects in Louisiana after dominating as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene.

Despite signing with the LSU program with intentions of playing defensive back, the Bayou State star was forced to play multiple positions during his time with the program - unable to find his true position.

Johnson started out as a defensive back, moved to running back across the 2024 season, took quarterback reps across Spring Camp in 2025, and eventually moved to running back full-time for the 2025 season.

No. 4: OL Tyree Adams - Texas A&M

Adams, a four-star prospect out of Louisiana, signed with the LSU program as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle alongside a myriad of high-profile Bayou State natives.

The former Top-250 prospect played in 17 career games with the LSU Tigers - including eight in each of the last two seasons. Across the 2025 season, he served as the starting left tackle for the program.

Adams also played 38 special teams snaps in 2024 as a redshirt freshman where he will now depart LSU in search of a new home for his final two seasons of eligibility.

No. 5: QB Michael Van Buren - South Florida

The Maryland native compiled 1,010 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions across the 2025 season after earning the starting job down the stretch.

Following the Texas Bowl, Van Buren revealed he had conversations with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin surrounding his future in Baton Rouge with his next chapter now revealed.

“Things are good right now, so I'm going to go home, I'm gonna sit on it, and we're going to see. At the end of the day, this is where I want to be. Whatever happens after that, happens," Van Buren said following the Texas Bowl.

Now, he's South Florida bound.

The Departures [34]: Transfer Portal Edition

- WR Kylan Billiot: James Madison Dukes

- WR Jelani Watkins: Arkansas Razorbacks

- CB Ashton Stamps: Arizona State Sun Devils

- DL Ahmad Breaux: Kentucky Wildcats

- CB Wallace Foster IV: Florida Atlantic Owls

- DL Sydir Mitchell: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB Ju'Juan Johnson: Syracuse Orange

- RB Kaleb Jackson: North Carolina Tar Heels

- QB Colin Hurley: Michigan Wolverines

- OL Carius Curne: Ole Miss Rebels

- OL Coen Echols: Texas A&M Aggies

- S Javien Toviano: N/A

- OL DJ Chester - Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Austin Ausberry - Baylor Bears

- OL Paul Mubenga - Nebraska Cornhuskers

- OL Ory Williams - Tennessee Volunteers

- LB Princeton Malbrue: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

- OL Khayree Lee: South Alabama Jaguars

- S Joel Rogers: UTSA Roadruners

- TE Donovan Green: Oklahoma State Cowboys

- WR Kyle Parker: Ohio State

- WR Destyn Hill: Tulane Green Wave

- OL Ethan Calloway: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB JT Lindsey: Ole Miss Rebels

- QB Michael Van Buren: South Florida Bulls

- DL Zion Williams: Texas Longhorns

- WR TaRon Francis: West Virginia Mountaineers

- K Aeron Burrell: North Carolina Tar Heels

- S Jardin Gilbert: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DL Walter Mathis: Auburn Tigers

- EDGE CJ Jackson: Vanderbilt Commodores

- OL Tyler Miller: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Jacob Bradford - West Virginia Mountaineers

- WR Nic Anderson - Kentucky Wildcats

