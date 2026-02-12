LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs Among Top Schools for Prized OL

Pittsburgh (Penn.) Central Catholic four-star offensive lineman Jimmy Kalis has narrowed his focus to six schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers setting the pace in his recruitment.

Kalis checks in as the No. 16 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, but as contenders emerge, Kalis has trimmed his list.

The Pennsylvania native is down to the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, and Miami Hurricanes with multiple programs eyeing official visits this offseason.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain a school that is firmly in the race with offensive line coach Eric Wolfrod putting on his recruiting cap this offseason where he traveled across America to check-in with a myriad of priority targets.

Wolford flew up to Pennsylvania in late January for an in-person visit with Kalis where the two sides spent time with his family to discuss future plans - eyeing an official visit this spring.

Now, as Kalis prepares for a critical stretch in his process after trimming his list to six schools, all eyes are on an official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers looking to earn a multi-day stay of their own from the Top-20 offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

LSU is beginning to build momentum for coveted offensive linemen in next year's cycle with the Tigers pushing for the No. 3 IOL in America.

Gilmer (Tex.) five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara is lining up an official visit schedule with programs from coast-to-coast battling to get the highly-touted prospect on campus.

Camara checks in as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in America with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as a school to watch in his process.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder is coming off of a strong junior campaign where he quickly blossomed into a national prospect with a myriad of new offers added to his scholarship count.

Camara has scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, SMU Mustangs, Oklahoma Sooners, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, on the offer sheet as his meteoric rise continues.

Now, LSU remains in contention for an official visit as the program rolls out the red carpet.

