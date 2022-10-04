Grading LSU's Offense Through Five Games

We’ve seen LSU’s offense be hit or miss this season. Whether it be starting the game slow then hitting their stride late or being rather one-dimensional, it’s been a work in progress on this side of the ball.

But one thing is certain: The Tigers have the weapons to be one of the most lethal offenses in the country. With a myriad of wide receivers to choose from paired with four capable running backs, this unit certainly isn’t lacking depth.

With five games under their belt, we decided to evaluate each position group on what’s transpired over the first few contests:

Quarterbacks: B-

It’s been an up and down start for starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. Yes, on paper he looks solid, but it’s been a work in progress on the field. At times, his inability to read through all progressions has been his worst nightmare, but he hasn’t been dealt a consistent hand either.

With four different starting offensive lines through five games, there have certainly been protection issues, but even when given time in the pocket he’s missed a few throws.

All in all, Daniels continues to show improvement in his decision making, but will need to get the ball to his playmakers (Kayshon Boutte) more often in order to compete against the top teams in the SEC and it starts this week against Tennessee.

Running Backs: B+

This unit is finally hitting their stride. Though they will be without starting running back Armoni Goodwin for the next 4-6 weeks with a torn hamstring, this LSU backfield has their fair share of depth.

With John Emery back in the rotation and both Josh Williams and Noah Cain starting to click, running backs coach Frank Wilson has weapons to choose from. A sluggish start to the season in the run game plagued this unit, but the last two weeks have been a different story.

Cain is slowly beginning to put it all together while Williams is proving he’s more than just a third down back. A slow start to the season is what held us back from giving this group an A rating, but it’s clear the Tigers’ backfield is trending in the right direction.

Wide Receivers: B

Inconsistency is holding this receiving corps from being great. Yes, there are reasons for this, namely Daniels’ hesitancy to take deep shots down the field, but uncharacteristic drops have also been a major talking point.

Against Auburn last weekend, this unit dropped a number of catchable passes, which played a role in the Tigers having just 85 passing yards.

With Kayshon Boutte being nonexistent through five games, reeling in just 11 receptions for 97 yards and zero touchdowns, the double coverage he still receives has opened up others, namely Malik Nabers.

Nabers has asserted himself as Daniels’ top option through five games, but what about the rest of this wide receiver room? Jack Bech? Brian Thomas Jr? There is still time to recover, and it’ll certainly happen sooner rather than later, but until then this room will just be good instead of great.

Offensive Line: B+

It’s hard to be successful when continuity cannot develop. With four different starting rotations in five games, it’s been difficult at times for this unit, but it appears they’ve found their starting lineup once Garrett Dellinger returns from his hand injury.

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Garrett Delligner

C: Charles Turner

RG: Miles Frazier

RT: Emery Jones

This unit has been the Tigers’ most reliable option when on the field, specifically in their victory over Mississippi State, and it’s looking like head coach Brian Kelly is ready to roll with this group for the foreseeable future.

When on the field together, they’ve played at an A grade, but can they continue on that trajectory? We think yes. In a few weeks, expect this grade to change as the two freshmen get more acclimated with SEC caliber defenses and Garrett Dellinger returns from injury.