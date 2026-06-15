Here is the Path to Playing Time for LSU Tigers Freshman DT Lamar Brown

The LSU Tigers football program has entered a new era after the hiring of head coach Lane Kiffin. After a disastrous 2025 campaign, all eyes are on the program getting back to relevancy in 2026.

For Kiffin and his coaching staff, they wasted little time in bringing talent to Baton Rouge. The Tigers brought in the number one transfer portal class, and the 11th ranked recruiting class for Kiffin's first season on the sidelines.

Recruiting classes almost feel like an afterthought with the whirlwind that is the transfer portal. However, finding talent at the high school level to join the program is still a top priority. One of the talents in the Tigers' 2026 recruiting class is five-star defensive tackle Lamar Brown. Can Brown make his presence felt on the field in his freshman season? Here is the path to Brown finding playing time.

Elite Talent

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; A detail view of LSU painted in the end zone prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

If Brown is to find himself on the field in his first season with the Tigers, it may be in a rotational system with a deep defensive front. The Tigers will be looking for junior transfer Malik Blocton and junior Dominick McKinley to clog up the running lanes. However, Brown's talents may be undeniable, depending on how things shake out during fall camp.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote that Brown is an elite combination of enforcer, athlete, and technician. Brooks went on to say that Brown is a legitimate five-star talent and could very well be on his way to becoming a high-round pick in the NFL Draft, later on down the road.

Last season, the Tigers allowed 124 rushing yards per game. That total was the 10th most in the SEC. Not the worst, but simply put, not good enough for a team that is attempting to build a national championship program under a new head coach.

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers mascot, Mike, runs a LSU flag onto the field prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

More on Brown's chances to play meaningful time during his freshman year will be discovered when the team takes the field later this summer. The easiest path for Brown to see playing time in 2026 would be to show this coaching staff that he can stuff the running lanes, because the SEC is full of amazing running back talent.

Not to dash Brown's hopes of playing, but the Tigers coaching staff would probably like to see the more experienced guys prove they are the starters on the defensive front. However, one can't deny talent, and it seems like Brown has a lot of upside coming into his first season.

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