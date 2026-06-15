Former LSU Tigers Star Thrilled Program Reunited With Coach Ed Orgeron

There's plenty for LSU Tigers football fans to be excited for as the team prepares for the 2026 season. The biggest reason would probably be the hiring of head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin is bringing his offensive mind to Baton Rouge, in hopes of bringing the program back to the top of the college football world. While fans are dreaming of this new look offense for the program, Kiffin also made a massive move with his coaching staff that has everyone around the program smiling from ear to ear.

The new Tigers head coach made the decision to bring back former head coach Ed Orgeron to be a special assistant for recruiting and the defense. While it may seem like a head scratching decision to some, former Tigers star Davon Godchaux couldn't be happier for his former coach.

Always A Tiger

Nov 19, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (57) and Florida Gators offensive lineman Martez Ivey (73) in action during the game at Tiger Stadium. The Gators defeat the Tigers 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Godchaux recently spoke with Jacques Doucet of WAFB-TV about Orgeron's addition to the Tigers' 2026 coaching staff.

"Love that guy, man. Love that guy to death," Godchaux said.

Godchaux played for the Tigers from 2014 to 2016 and was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. The former Tigers star spent four years with the Dolphins, then four years with the New England Patriots, before making the New Orleans Saints his new home last season.

Godchaux's final season in Baton Rouge would be Orgeron's first as the head coach. That season, the Tigers finished 8-6 with a Citrus Bowl win. After that, well, everyone knows the rest of the story.

Orgeron was the last head coach to lead the program to a national championship. One could argue that the 2019 national championship may be the greatest college football team of all-time. The Tigers' offense was led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

It was an offense that couldn't be replicated, and when the Tigers went crashing down with back-to-back .500 seasons, the program had to make the painful decision to let Orgeron go.

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Orgeron's return sparked more interest in the program, as Kiffin looks to get the program back to where Coach O had it in 2019.

To get back to that level of success, having the guy who led the way would be a good idea. Kiffin is hoping Orgeron can help bring back the culture fans have longed to see again.

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