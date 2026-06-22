Here is the Path to Playing Time for LSU Tigers Freshman DT Richard Anderson

Things are going to look a lot different for the LSU Tigers football team when they take the field for the 2026 season. The biggest change is that the team will be led by a new head coach.

Lane Kiffin made the decision to leave the Ole Miss Rebels for greener pastures in Baton Rouge. Kiffin's impact has already been made on the program with his ability to bring in talent through recruiting and the transfer portal.

One freshman who could have big expectations in their first season with the program is defensive tackle Richard Anderson. Is there a chance Anderson sees playing time this season with the Tigers?

Immediate Impact

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers mascot, Mike, runs a LSU flag onto the field prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

According to Rivals' recruiting rankings, Anderson was the second highest-graded recruit for the Tigers in the 2026 class and one of the two five-stars in the class for Kiffin. A New Orleans, Louisiana, resident, Anderson was the 32nd best recruit in the 2026 class and the second best defensive tackle. Kiffin found a talent that could very well find his way onto the field in his first collegiate season.

Anderson's scouting report reveals that the Tigers' freshman shows similarities to former Texas Longhorns star T'Vondre Sweat, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Coach Kiffin would love to see Anderson get some reps in this season, and there's a good chance of that in a rotational situation. The Tigers have plenty of talent on the interior of their defensive line, which includes junior Dominick McKinley and junior transfer Malik Blocton.

It's not just older players who will garner the attention of this coaching staff on the interior of the defensive line. Freshmen Lamar Brown and Duece Geralds will also be looking to make a statement in their first season.

If anything, Anderson being the talent the coaching staff expects him to be could mean that the defensive line may be one of the deepest units on the 2026 season.

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Dominick McKinley (96) attempts to get past Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend (51) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In the new fast-paced world of college sports that includes hefty deals for players, the best players will play, no matter their age.

Anderson is the blue chip recruit that will be looked at as someone who could make an immediate impact for this team. If he plans on doing that, he will need to have a fall camp that has everyone turning their head. Still, fans should expect to see the former five-star in on some meaningful snaps this fall.

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