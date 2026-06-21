Five-Star Big 12 Edge Commit Makes A Surprise LSU Official Visit

LSU football is wrapping up its last recruiting weekend for the summer, before the NCAA's dead period begins Monday, restricting players and prosepcts to have any in-person contact.

The program has hosted some of the most sought-after class of 2027 recruits in the country on official visits this offseason, slowly growing a roster for the future of the team. From five-stars to three-stars, coveted commits to open recruits with LSU in a recruiting race, each weekend has brought in major talent to see the new era of LSU football.

For the final weekend, Lane Kiffin ended the recruiting period by hosting eight elite recruits, including class of 2027 commits quarterback Peyton Houtson, No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson and a surprise visit from an elite five-star edge to grow the Tigers' edge room.

A Possible Flip Watch

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) blocks Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Anthony Sweeney, the No. 3 edge in the country, added to the list of official visits as a surprise visitor for the final recruiting weekend, as LSU continues its push to flip the Texas Tech commit.

After committing to the Raiders just two months ago, Kiffin strategically brought in the class of 2027 recruit to see Baton Rouge as his last official visit, giving LSU the extra advantage over the Maryland native.

But it wasn't just the timing - Kiffin and his recruiting staff had another secret weapon to impress Sweeney: No. 2 edge and LSU commit KJ Green. The staff, including defensive line coach Sterling Lucas, who played a significant role in Green's commitment, wanted the two to showcase their talents together, the pair forming an elite pass-rushing duo.

LSU's edge room with Green and Chris Whitehead, both ranked in the top 10 at the edge position in the class of 2027, is already established, with Sweeney making the duo a trio, adding major talent to LSU's defense.

Sweeney's Top-Tier Talent

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Patrick Payton (6) looks over the Florida Gators offense during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The crowded position in the class of 2027 alone can make the commitment flip a tough one for LSU to pull off, but not a reason to stop pursuing Sweeney.

The 6'4, 230-pound edge received a long list of offers as a No. 20 overall player, with Ohio State, Miami, Georgia, Oregon, Indiana, Alabama, and many, many others showing interest in Sweeney. After deciding on the Raiders, Sweeney added two more official visits to his list: Texas A&M and LSU.

He's openly stated he chose Texas Tech because of the coaching staff, telling 247Sports, "It's like a family down there."

With Coach Sterling being successful in both Green and Whitefield, the challenge to continue to push for a commitment flip from Sweeney is still a possibility for the Tigers.

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