The Hidden Benefit of LSU's Massive Roster Turnover

Lane Kiffin has built one of the most interesting rosters in all of college football, bringing in 60 scholarship players for the 2026 season, 41 from the nation's No. 1 transfer portal class and 19 more from a top-15 recruiting haul.

It's one of the most dramatic year-to-year roster overhauls any program has ever experienced, and most of the conversation has centered on the veterans who'll carry the Tigers in year one.

But buried underneath the portal headlines is a quieter story: a small core of young Tigers, freshmen and sophomores who arrived before or with Kiffin. This group represents something for LSU that the headline players won't provide: continued roster success.

That continuity is the benefit of this offseason turnover. While Kiffin will be working the portal year after year, a handful of ascending underclassmen will give him a foundation to build on during his tenure in Baton Rouge

The Foundation Already in the Building

Runningback Harlem Berry 22, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback D.J. Pickett is the clearest example of what Kiffin inherited for free. The 6-foot-5 sophomore earned Freshman All-America honors in 2025, tying for the team lead with three interceptions while locking down opposing receivers all season.

Running back Harlem Berry is another young piece that gives Kiffin's offense the same kind of head start. The former five-star signed as the nation's top running back recruit and rushed for 491 yards as a true freshman, and he now enters year two as a centerpiece Kiffin can build the run game around rather than search the portal for.

Up front, LSU's incoming defensive line freshmen, names like Lamar Brown, Richard Anderson and Deuce Geralds, give Blake Baker's defense a young core in the trenches that could take over the position group as soon as next season.

There are so many young pieces that will be scattered across the field and show up and produce for LSU one, two or even three years down the line. And they're not all returned this season.

Some young transfers bought in, including safety Faheem Delane and quarterback Husan Longstreet, as well as center Devin Harper and kicker Scott Starzyk.

Getting Off to a Fast Start Matters More Than Usual

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A hot start in 2026 would do more than validate the portal spending; it would prove to elite young talent that winning at LSU doesn't require waiting out a rebuild. That message matters enormously in an era where major recruits could just as easily test the portal themselves and look to LSU.

Early success also buys Kiffin something coaches rarely get in year one: patience to develop rather than pressure to keep reloading every offseason. More success means less pressure to build a team ready to win now.

That means the freshmen and sophomores already on campus who are difference-makers in 2026, and Kiffin can spend future cycles adding around a core instead of rebuilding one.

A New Ceiling Means a New Floor

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has won national titles before, but never with this level of roster turnover. LSU has had Veteran portal firepower stacked on top of homegrown stars to bring success in the past, but there has never been a team with over 60 new faces looking to make this happen.

That's the version of this program that hasn't existed in Baton Rouge. It's never had to. But this season will feature a roster where the portal provides the ceiling in year one while the young core provides the floor for years two, three and four.

A fast start in 2026 wouldn't just be a good season on its own; it would be the first point of proof that Kiffin is building something more durable than any previous LSU era has seen.

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