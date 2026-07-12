How Big Of A Season Can DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland Have In 2026?

LSU has grown its football brand on the backs of decades of success from defensive playmakers, especially when the success comes right from defensive backs.

Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, and Derek Stingley Jr. headline LSU's "DBU" claim, and year after year, LSU continues to produce more talent for the next level. Most recently, that was Mansoor Delane, who turned himself into a sure-fire top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in just one season at LSU.

There's definetly a certain weight that LSU defensive backs carry into their NFL Draft scouting reports.

But it's an earned title. And LSU's two projected starting corners in 2026 have a chance to earn themselves a spot in the crowd of elite Tiger defensive backs.

The Takeover

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Javonnie Gibson (11) during the third quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland spent 2025 as the No. 2 and No. 3 corners behind Delane, but in 2026, they'll be No. 1 and No. 2.

It's obviously a step up in jobs for both players, but the offseason will offer them a chance to step up their game. And both are ready for the challenge in 2026.

For Pickett, this offseason brings a different kind of preparation, as he's building on a full season of SEC experience and weight training. And for Woodland, he is building on two seasons where he's appeared in every single game of his collegiate career.

A No-Fly Zone

Louisiana State University cornerback PJ Woodland (11) breaks up a play for Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pickett appeared in all 13 games with 3 starts, the final three games of the season, when Delane was dealing with a mild injury. He recorded 524 defensive snaps in his first season, with 304 coming in pass coverage. In those snaps, he allowed 21 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and he didn’t allow a passing TD in coverage until the final 2 games of the season.

He was targeted 38 times and only allowed a 53% completion percentage. His strong season, despite limited snaps, earned him On3's Defensive National True Freshman of the Year award, and the Football Writers Association of America named him a Freshman All-American.

Woodland was ranked No. 8 in the SEC in passes defended with 11 and No. 9 in pass breakups with nine last season, and he didn’t allow a passing TD in coverage all season. Despite being targeted more than any Tiger cornerback last season. He only allowed 20 catches out of 42 times targets, a 48% completion percentage.

He broke up nine passes, had a pair of picks and did not allow a score all season. He limited his receivers to only 13 first downs all season, with just one coming over the final quarter of the season.

But Woodland is strong outside of coverage, a skill that separates good corners from great ones. In 2025, he tallied 41 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

The duo will benefit greatly from playing across from each other, as both have elite coverage skills. But for 2026, LSU is going to see different corners than the Pickett and Woodland from last season.

After another offseason of work under cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, the boundaries of LSU's defense will be locked down in all of 2026.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.