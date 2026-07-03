Why LSU's Home Schedule Could Be a Massive Edge This Season

The LSU Tigers are once again the talk of the college football world as the 2026 season gets closer to kicking off. This is a program that has long been in the spotlight of college football, but may have lost its way in the last few seasons. However, that's all changed now.

New head coach Lane Kiffin has hit the ground running since his arrival in Baton Rouge. Kiffin has brought in one of the best transfer portal classes for the upcoming season and has been absolutely on fire when it comes to recruiting for the 2027 freshman class. But soon, the time will come for the product on the field to meet expectations.

The road is never going to be easy for any program in the SEC. The Tigers have some challenging road games with the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and a potential overlooked game against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Winning on the road will always be a great accomplishment, but the Tigers will need to take care of business at home this season, and the slate of home games at Tiger Stadium may be the edge needed for Kiffin in his first season.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' home schedule will feature games against the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, McNeese Cowboys, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Texas Longhorns.

If you are a fan that studies the schedule all summer long, chances are that you have given the Tigers wins over Clemson, Louisiana Tech, McNeese, and Mississippi State. But the other games may be more of a challenge.

The Real Advantage

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; A sign is seen before a press conference by LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting the Aggies, Crimson Tide, and Longhorns all at home in one season is the dream scenario. It would be hard to argue that you will find a better atmosphere on the Saturdays when these games take place. All three challengers will be dealing with some of the rowdiest crowds in all of college football, and it could be the difference between the Tigers winning and losing.

Outside of the anticipated matchup with the Rebels, one could argue the three biggest games of the season are against the Aggies, Crimson Tide, and the Longhorns. Kiffin and his team getting the chance to play these games at home is a huge advantage, as the team will be looking to build a new culture. It could be a very special season in Death Valley.

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