How Big of a Season Could LSU Running Back Harlem Berry Actually Have?

LSU hit the jackpot by landing the top player in Louisiana and top running back in the country from the 2025 recruiting class.

Harlem Berry, a native of Metairie, La., was a bright spot in an otherwise shameful rushing attack from LSU in 2025. A beat up offensive line was only able to help so much, but Berry made the most of it, rushing for 491 yards on 104 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

The true freshman appeared in all 13 games for LSU in 2025 and made a solid case for him to be the primary choice at running back in 2026, even though junior Caden Durham returns and transfer Dilin Jones made waves in spring ball.

Berry is poised for a breakout year

Harlem Berry runs the ball in a game against Vanderbilt in 2025 | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

LSU's offensive coaching staff has gotten a total makeover in the offseason. Head coach Lane Kiffin, running backs coach Kevin Smith and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. are all new to the bayou by way of Ole Miss.

Those three coached Kewan Lacy last year, who rushed for 1,567 yards on 306 carries, averaging just 0.4 more yards per carry than Berry in 2025. That coaching trio is going to help bring out the best in Berry's game while also not stretching him too thin due to LSU's loaded running back room.

Berry is going to thrive in Kiffin and Weis' offense with his lightning quick ability to change direction and explode past the line of scrimmage with his elite breakaway speed. He stands only 5'10 but weighs 195 lbs. which makes him shifty but still physical and able to break tackles. The speed of LSU's offense is going to benefit Berry's game heavily.

Berry will be used heavily on first downs in LSU's no-huddle offense, and will be able to capitalize on a defensive front seven getting worn out from the Tigers' pace. His ability to make defenders miss will be paramount to his success in Kiffin's system, as it will keep the chains moving.

With how much Jones and Durham are going to be used—especially since Jones got so many first team reps in the spring—300 carries and 1,500 yards like Lacy had in 2025 is a lofty asperation for Berry's sophomore statline, but not totally out of the question.

Berry should get more playing time and carries compared to his freshman season, and could easily eclipse 800 yards. He will also record a few more touchdowns than he did last year, and since living in the weight room this past offseason, he will be more suited for red-zone offense and pushing through the pile.

The Louisianan's quick feet and movement toward the outside hashes has him set up to break off many long runs. His longest last season was 43, a number he could easily move past for some long scores.

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