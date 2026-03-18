LSU Football Running Back Turning Heads This Offseason After Body Transformation

LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry continues preparing for his sophomore campaign in Baton Rouge after quickly making his presence felt as a true freshman last fall.

Berry, a Louisiana native, signed with the Bayou Bengals as a headliner in the 2025 Recruting Cycle where he burst on the scene as the program's starter down the stretch last season.

Across his freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically across the final four games of the regular season.

But there were concerns that the Louisiana native could follow former LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson to Ole Miss after accepting a gig to join Pete Golding's staff in December.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said last December. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get.

"But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

Now, after making his decision to remain in Baton Rouge, the youngster is ready for his second season in the purple and gold.

#LSU RB Harlem Berry has lived in the weight room ahead of Year 2 in Baton Rouge.



The Louisiana native will enter Spring Camp hovering around 195 pounds with all eyes on the sophomore.



Berry headlines a deep backfield alongside Caden Durham and Co. in 2026. pic.twitter.com/dGJInIRSZJ — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 18, 2026

Sources tell LSU Tigers On SI that Berry has added noticable size to his frame where he will enter Spring Camp hovering around 195 pounds - a five-pound increase from his true freshman season.

Across offseason team workouts, Berry has reached a top speed of 21.9 mph, but it didn't stop there for the LSU running back room.

Caden Durham - who made the decision to opt out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and return to LSU once Kiffin was hired - reached a top speed of 21.5 mph.

LSU will flaunt one of the top one-two punches in America at the running back position with Berry headlining the room in 2026.

As the former No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle continues his meteoric rise, all eyes are on Berry heading into his second season as the lead back in Baton Rouge under Lane Kiffin's offense.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

Join the Community: