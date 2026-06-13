How Big Of A Season Could LSU Tigers WR Winston Watkins Jr. Actually Have?

The LSU Tigers football program is hoping that the 2026 season will be the turning point that brings them back to the top of the college football landscape.

New head coach Lane Kiffin understands the lofty expectations coming into his first season in Baton Rouge. The athletic department is spending a lot of money, and great results will need to be turned in, quickly. Kiffin understands that assignment and has brought in a heap of talent for the 2026 season.

The Tigers' coaching staff brought in the number one transfer portal class for this season. One of the talents in that class is sophomore wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. Watkins Jr. chose the Ole Miss Rebels out of high school, but has decided to follow the coach who brought him to Oxford to his new digs at LSU.

Can Watkins Jr. make an immediate impact for the Tigers this season?

A Lot Of Promise

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; A detail view of a helmet worn by LSU Tigers offensive tackle Ory Williams (77) with a sticker on it to commemorate the 20th anniversary of hurricane Katrina during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Getting on the field as a true freshman in that Rebels offense last season is quite an accomplishment. While Watkins Jr. didn't have a breakout freshman season, there is still plenty for Tigers fans to be excited about when it comes to their new wide receiver.

In his true freshman season with the Rebels, Watkins Jr. had 26 receptions, 373 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception. The freshman's average gain on a reception was 14.3 yards. That's a number that will undoubtedly move the chains.

Surrounded By Talent

Nov 15, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kiffin and the coaching staff have completely revamped this wide receiving unit. Seven receivers from the transfer portal jumped at the opportunity to play for the Tigers' new head coach.

Watkins Jr. may be coming into this season under the radar, but with the talent surrounding him on the field, he has the potential to be a breakout star for this offense.

Kansas State Wildcats transfer Jayce Brown and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors transfer Jackson Harris will more than likely share the most targets this season for quarterback Sam Leavitt. However, having that kind of talent together on the field is going to give Watkins Jr. plenty of chances to make a big play for the Tigers when they need it.

The Right Expectations

Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

No matter what year it is, this football team is expected to win. Coming into the 2026 season, the offense has all the weapons to do just that. Watkins Jr. joins the list of candidates on this roster who could be a breakout college football star.

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