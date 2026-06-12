Paul Finebaum Warns LSU About What Awaits in Oxford This Season

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has had his fair share of homecomings over the years, but one that occurred at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville five years ago was one of the more infamous occurrences when the Ole Miss Rebels, led by Kiffin, took on his former team, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Though Kiffin would get the last laugh in Ole Miss' 31-26 win, fans would get their licks in on the former Vols coach, throwing golf balls and even a mustard bottle onto the field.

Now, the Ole Miss fanbase will be in the same role as the Rocky Top crowd five years prior, as Kiffin returns to Oxford when the Tigers and Rebels square off in Week 3 under the primetime lights, and according to Paul Finebaum, Kiffin could be in for a rougher night than what he experienced back in 2021.

"Kindergarten Stuff"

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

As the SEC schedules were being released on Wednesday on ESPN, the analyst had some choice words to warn Kiffin and LSU when they made the trip up to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"One day, I will solve the riddle of which fan base hates Lane Kiffin more, Tennessee for 2009 or this?" Finebaum said. "I think we're going to find out this day. When Kiffin went back to Tennessee a couple of years ago, they threw golf balls and mustard at him. That will be Kindergarten stuff compared to this."

Ouch. Golf balls are bad enough, but what could Ole Miss serve up that could be worse? All we can say is that it's a good thing Kiffin didn't leave for LSU from Mississippi State, because getting pelted with a cowbell probably isn't too much of a good time, either.

While Kiffin has been keeping his return to Oxford on the down low, his predecessor with the Rebs, Pete Golding, has gone on record telling On3's Chris Low that the whole place is "ready, and has been ready."

ESPN's College GameDay is expected to make an appearance for the game, which is slated to occupy ABC's 6:30 PM CT airing time during Week 3 of the 2026 season.

The Rebels were able to thrive in the College Football Playoff without Kiffin and with Golding at the helm; however, making it all the way to the semifinals against the Miami Hurricanes, coming up short after a late touchdown run by quarterback Carson Beck.

So, maybe the good times haven't stopped rolling in Oxford, but if there's anyone who would know how to put a stop to it, it's LSU's fearless leader.

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