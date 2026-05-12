How Big Of A Season Could LSU's Trey'Dez Green Actually Have?

Trey'Dez Green was the one offensive player that LSU fans and Lane Kiffin agreed on needing to see in purple and gold in 2026.

That's because at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, he can jump like an SEC basketball player - which he was - and run like a wide receiver. He is one of the country's most athletic tight ends.

So, as Kiffin takes over, Green is garnering real hype as the nation's top tight end.

But this season is about more than that for Green. It's a chance to reach his collegiate peak, claim some hardware and maximize his draft stock all while etching his name into the Tigers' record books.

The Clear No.1 Target

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) scores on the two point conversion against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Green is made for a Kiffin offense.

Just last season, Kiffin's top tight end, Dae'Quan Wright, was a staple for the Rebels' offense. His 635 receiving yards were the most by an Ole Miss tight end in a single season since Evan Engram posted 926 receiving yards in 2016.

Green is faster, taller and more equipped for success than Wright was at Ole Miss.

And Kiffin sees something special in him, calling his skills and mindset "ultra-elite."

Green was the No. 1 target throughout spring practices, lining up in various spots on the field.

He would even spend time alone with the quarterbacks during individual drills and catch handfuls of passes from the three new passers.

Green was unsurprisingly getting the first team reps at tight end. But what was fascinating was how many times the quarterbacks turned to Green in scrimmages.

That's just a sign of what's to come from the junior.

LSU’s First Round One TE

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Almost every college football fan will say that Green will be the country's best tight end in 2026.

In Josh Edwards' way-too-early 2027 mock draft, Green is a top-15 selection and top tight end off the board.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Green is the preseason favorite for the John Mackey Award as well, given to the best tight end in college football.

The 2025 winner, Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, caught 62 passes for 769 yards and four touchdowns.

Green hauled in 33 catches for 433 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore in one of LSU's worst offensive seasons in recent memory.

If overall offensive production can improve under Kiffin and his staff, so can Green's.

And if he reaches his full potential, he's a John Mackey Award winner.

Break as Many Records as Possible

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Green is already in LSU's record books, breaking Richard Dickson's touchdown record after nearly two decades. The old record was tied and the new one was set in LSU's Texas Bowl matchup against Houston, when he scored the 10th and 11th touchdown of his career.

Those same touchdowns also set the LSU single-season record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end with his first touchdown against Houston in the Texas Bowl - his sixth of the season - breaking the previous mark of five shared by Richard Dickson, Robert Royal and Brad Boyd.

Every touchdown in 2026 will be lagniappe for him, a chance at setting a record that may not be touched for decades to come.

But he has a chance to etch his name next to other stats in the record book, too.

Green is just 774 yards short of tying Mason Taylor's program record of 1,308 career yards.

If Green perfectly replicates Stower's 2025 John Mackey Award campaign, he would be just five yards short of sitting atop LSU history in that category as well.

It's not an impossible feat for Green; it's actually attainable, and some may say probable with the way his career has progressed so far.

Whether he hits 1,308 career yards and claims that record, he will still leave LSU as one of the best tight ends to ever wear purple and gold.

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