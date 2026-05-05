Ranking Every 2026 LSU Football Road Game From Easiest to Hardest

LSU is getting all the attention this offseason, and it is going to be a traveling circus in 2026.

All of LSU's road games are against SEC opponents, and in the first year of a 9-game conference slate, the Tigers get five road games and four home games. There are two groups of road games LSU has on its schedule.

In three of the games, LSU is taking on a first-year head coach at a school that doesn't have high expectations for 2026. In the other two, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin returns to a former school of his, who want nothing more than to beat the Tigers at home.

Let's examine each opponent LSU will see away from Death Valley, starting with the easiest game.

LSU takes an SEC road trip

Kentucky - Oct. 10

Malik Nabers makes a catch against Kentucky in 2021 | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

2026 is not only Will Stein's first year as Kentucky's head coach, but as a head coach period. He spent his last three seasons as Oregon's offensive coordinator, leading the Ducks to two College Football Playoff appearances.

The last time these two schools faced off was on the blue grass, where Kentucky blew out LSU 42-21 in 2021. This one should look the exact opposite.

LSU is looking like a team that is prime to have a shot at the playoff, while Kentucky's ceiling is closer to eight wins. The Tigers should be able to walk onto Kroger Field and get out with a nice and easy win.

Arkansas - Nov. 28

LSU lifts the Golden Boot trophy after defeating Arkansas in 2025 | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Battle for the Golden Boot is returning to its rightful spot during rivalry week, as LSU travels to Fayetteville for the game. These games always find a way to be close, but LSU shouldn't have much trouble in 2026.

Arkansas kept it close in 2025 with quarterback Taylen Green, who is now in the NFL. This game should feature LSU's defense swallowing Arkansas' offensive attack, leading to what will probably be a blow out by the fourth quarter.

Auburn - Oct. 24

Kyren Lacy breaks a tackle against Auburn in 2023 | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Much like with Arkansas, the Tiger Bowl is always a close game. These teams haven't played since the 2023 edition which LSU won handily. LSU hasn't won by two scores at Auburn since 1998, but this game should reset the clock.

This game also comes the week after new head coach Alex Golesh's first major test which comes at Georgia, while LSU comes off a game against Mississippi State. Kiffin split the four games he coached against Auburn while at Ole Miss, but won the last two.

Expect this game to be high scoring, but LSU should run away with it in the end and have fans leaving Jordan-Hare Stadium during the final quarter.

Tennessee - Nov. 21

Jayden Daniels stiff-arms a Tennessee defender in the 2022 game | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This game comes after a significant gap in difficulty from the last three. Tennessee is a playoff contender and will not welcome Kiffin and the Tigers warmly. In Kiffin's 2021 return to Neyland Stadium, Volunteer fans littered the field with items like water bottles, a golf ball and a mustard bottle.

Though LSU and Tennessee don't face off on the gridiron often, they have grown to dislike each other on the baseball diamond. That hatred has exhumed itself to the football field with LSU's history of success and now the acquisition of Kiffin.

This game won't just be difficult mentally. Most of Tennessee's 2025 losses were close and against quality teams, and they should be even better in 2026. This game also comes in the midst of LSU's toughest stretch, as they play Alabama and Texas the weeks prior.

Ole Miss - Sept. 19

Chris Hilton catches the ball for LSU against Ole Miss in 2025 | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiffin's return to Ole Miss is going to make his 2021 return to Tennessee look like a day at Disney World.

This game feels like the mentally tougher team will be the one that wins, more so than the team with more talent. Though talent favors LSU, this game is being played in week three where the kinks still might not be worked out on either side of the ball.

LSU will be tested in week one with Clemson, but that will be be at the same scale as the team's first road game against a ruthless crowd and emotional team. It is unfortunate that the most exciting game of the season comes so early, but if LSU wins, it should catapult it to success down the line.

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