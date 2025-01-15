LSU Football Tight End Trey'Dez Green Officially Joins LSU Basketball for SEC Play
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green took Baton Rouge by storm during his freshman campaign after showing flashes in his first season with the Tigers.
A player hidden behind star Mason Taylor, Green flashed towards the end of the season and capped off the year with an impressive Texas Bowl performance against the Baylor Bears.
Green ended the night with six receptions for 53 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He lined up as the starting tight end and third wide receiver for the program.
"Trey'Dez Green at the tight end position gave Garrett Nussmeier the opportunity to convert some key third- and fourth-down situations, which he's had all year with Mason Taylor," LSU coach Brian Kelly said after the bowl game. "And that was really the biggest thing for us, was, would he have that guy available for him?"
"Trey'Dez is an incredible competitor," Kelly continued. "The work he put in in the bowl prep was second to none. His mindset, his want-to to go in there and mix it up and and run block. As you saw, we didn't treat him like a wide receiver. We treated him like an attached tight end."
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder was utilized in a myriad of ways during his first season with the program as both a tight end and wideout, but moving forward, appears his bread and butter will be at the tight end role.
“The end line blocking is probably the area that we are most impressed with,” Kelly said of Green’s development during bowl preparation. “His want to and willingness to go in there and do some of the tough jobs. We are pretty excited about what’s he’s doing, how he’s doing and his demeanor because that’s an easy job to turn down and he’s been great.”
But Green will do more than play football in Baton Rouge.
The dual-sport phenom signed with the Tigers in December of 2023 as a player having intentions of playing both football and basketball at the collegiate level.
Green, a five-star tight end in the 2024 class, will try his hand as a two-sport star in Baton Rouge with both Matt McMahon and Brian Kelly's programs.
He has officially joined McMahon's squad during SEC play and was with the team for their showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night.
Green was rated as the No. 1 tight end in America, No. 2 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle in football, but also showcased flashes on the basketball court as well.
He dominated on the hardwood during his prep career after being rated as one of the top players in the Bayou State, and with interest from programs across America, the Tigers will see what they can get out of him with the football season wrapped up.
It isn't uncommon to see players test themselves as two-sport athletes at LSU and Green will now be next in line to do so.
In high school, he showcased his talents as an impactful player with a tremendous motor, but the college game will provide an opportunity to level up his game in a big way.
Typically, two-sport athletes take part in sports that are divided into two different seasons like the fall and spring.
For Green, he will be attempting to play basketball that began in the middle of LSU's SEC slate on the gridiron.
It'll be interesting to see how Green's two-sport aspirations unfold with the freshman phenom attaining high expectations during his time under Kelly and Co. moving forward.
A tremendous athlete with the chance to achieve an impressive feat, year one will be one to keep tabs on for the dual-sport star.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.