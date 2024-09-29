How It Happened: No. 14 LSU Dismantles South Alabama in 42-10 Week 5 Victory

#LSU WR Aaron Anderson has taken that next step in Year 2.



Week 1: 5 catches, 64 yards + 1 TD

Week 2: 5 catches, 63 yards

Week 3: 5 catches, 96 yards

Week 4: 6 catches, 75 yards

Week 5: 6 catches, 73 yards + 1 TD



The Louisiana native is finding his way for the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/1TElNOSD7T