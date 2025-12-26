Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Houston Cougars in Texas Bowl Showdown

The LSU Tigers will take the field at NRG Stadium on Saturday night for a Texas Bowl clash against Willie Fritz's Houston Cougars with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Bayou Bengals will be without a myriad of starters on both sides of the ball in the Lone Star State between a mixture of players entering both the Transfer Portal and 2026 NFL Draft this month.

But interim head coach Frank Wilson and Co. remain confident with an opportunity to close out the 2025 season on a positive note against a talented Big 12 foe.

"LSU is still playing in a bowl game. So Frank will continue to serve in that role. We spent a lot of time together in the last 24 hours as I've been here and less than 24 hours. I've made the decision that he's going to still stay in that role as the head coach of that team for the bowl game," LSU head coach Lane Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Now, the final predictions are in for the Texas Bowl showdown where the LSU Tigers will certainly be put to the test without multiple impactful pieces.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Houston

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: +1.5 (-115)

Houston: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

LSU: -104

Houston: -112

Total

Over 42.5 (-110)

Under 42.5 (-110)

Houston is currently listed as 1.5-point favorites in the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 42.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense remaining a hot topic heading into the season finale.

The ESPN FPI Pick:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 67.4 chance of walking out of NRG Stadium with a victory to move to 8-5 on the 2025 season.

On the other side, the Houston Cougars will have a 32.6 percent chance to earn the win in front of the home crowd in the Lone Star State.

LSU Tigers On SI's Prediction:

LSU enters Saturday night's clash against Houston with an opportunity to cap off one of the most chaotic season's in program history with a much-needed victory.

Michael Van Buren will roll out under center in what will serve as an audition for Lane Kiffin, multiple backup wideouts will take on key reps, and the defensive backfield will see the depth chart tested at NRG Stadium.

LSU's offense has been abysmal in 2025, but with a chance to put the noise behind them and earn a victory, all eyes will be on Harlem Berry in the backfield in an expanded role once again.

On defense, LSU will be in a unique spot with multiple starters entering the 2026 NFL Draft while opting out - including defensive weapons Mansoor Delane and Harold Perkins.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman could be in store for a big-time performance if LSU's defensive depth is not ready for the challenge, but nonetheless, the Bayou Bengals will be in a tough spot overall against an efficient Big 12 foe.

The Final Score Prediction: Houston 24, LSU 20

