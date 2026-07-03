How Lane Kiffin Has LSU Positioned for a Massive Recruiting Finish

The LSU Tigers have high expectations entering the 2026 season, with many within the program and its fans wanting to see the purple and gold return to the top of the college football world, which has long been the custom in Baton Rouge.

That begins under the reign of new head coach Lane Kiffin, who is tasked with returning the program to glory, both on the field and on the recruiting trail as well.

After a slow start to the cycle, the Tigers have begun landing some of the top talent in the Bayou State and are working toward a top-five finish, including a few big names that could put the Tigers well within their goal.

Who the Tigers Will Target the Rest of the Way

Kayshon Boutte 1 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Tigers, landing at the top of this recruitment cycle was going to be tough after the mess that surrounded the program when Kiffin took over at the helm. That, combined with other schools having an early start on the cycle, put them in a tough position to build a dominant class.

Regardless of that, though, Kiffin has put together a top-15 class this cycle, including landing some of the top in-state talent, a task that makes the Tigers' quest to build an elite class that much easier since the Bayou State is known for birthing elite talent.

With the majority of the top talent in the class already committed elsewhere, that isn't stopping the Tigers from flipping decisions or making a major push for the talent left undecided so far. The latest instance of that was flipping Karnell "Greedy" James from the Texas Longhorns and taking one of the top safeties in the country for themselves.

There are two other safeties in-state that the Tigers will be looking to add in the cycle, including Jayden Anding, whose brother is already on the roster, and Karon Eugene, another target for the class.

However, where Kiffin is really shining on the recruiting right now is flipping prospects already committed, and one of the big names on the board currently is Jalen Brewster, the No. 1 recruit in the country, and perhaps one of the most college ready prospects in the cycle.

The Tigers have been working overtime to flip him, and there is growing optimism that progress has been made in that department. If Kiffin is able to complete that, the Tigers will set themselves up well for this class and beyond, proving themselves as a significant threat on the trail.

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