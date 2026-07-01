Trio of 2027 LSU DB Targets Set To Announce Commitments Thursday

For LSU, June was full of high-leverage official visitors coming to town. But July will be off to a hot start for the Tigers, with three of those visitors announcing their commitments on Thursday, July 2.

It's a massive day not just for Lane Kiffin, but for Blake Baker, Corey Raymond, and Jake Olsen, as all three decisions are coming from defensive backs.

The announcements include two original commitments from Louisiana's Jayden Anding and North Carolina's Davion Jones and one potential flip from Texas' Karnell "Greedy" James.

Is LSU Getting Greedy With the Flips?

Courtesy of Greedy James via X.

James is one of LSU's top remaining targets for the 2027 class and one of its two Texas commits that it is pushing to flip.

The 6-foot, 175-pound safety is a product of Manvel, Texas, and has been pledged to the Longhorns since late 2025, but LSU has not given up and has slowly pushed its way into the mix now.

James is a consensus four-star and comes in as 247Sports' No. 87 overall player and the No. 5-ranked safety in the cycle.

The safety has turned heads in camp circuits and one-on-ones with his coverage ability, so much so that LSU has put Raymond on James' recruitment, meaning there's a belief he can play the boundary at the next level.

LSU's push has been strong recently, using James' family ties to Louisiana to claw its way back into his recruitment.

LSU will be watching to see if it's earned his commitment at 4 p.m. CT.

Will There Be Another Anding On Campus?

Courtesy of Jayden Anding's Instagram.

LSU is hoping to lock down redshirt freshman Aidan Anding's brother, but the Tigers just have to wait one more day than originally stated.

The Ruston, Louisiana, product was originally supposed to announce his commitment on July 1, but he's since moved his decision date back to July 2, removing himself from Rivals' Summer Signing Day on July 1.

The 5-foot-10-inch safety has been holding an offer from the Tigers since August 14, 2025, just one of his 16 offers. He is between LSU and Ole Miss, and he's bought himself 24 more hours to make his decision.

Anding's a four-star according to 247Sports and comes in as the No. 9 player in Louisiana and the No. 21 safety in the class.

LSU will now wait until Thursday for the in-state prospects' pledge to go public.

Can LSU Beat Out Other SEC Schools for Jones?

Courtesy of Davion Jones on X.

LSU is in the mix for Jones, and has been for a while.

He took his official visit to LSU back in the middle of June, alongside official visits to his other finalist schools, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina and Indiana.

The 5-foot-11-inch safety is America's No. 11 ranked saftey according to 247Sports' 2027 rankings. And is ranked as North Carolina's No. 6 player.

Jones will likely choose South Carolina on Thursday, but decision day drama can never be counted out, especially in today's college football landscape. LSU is hoping that drama strikes and he commits to the Tigers.

His decision will be announced at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday.

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