LSU Flips Elite Safety Commitment Away From Texas Longhorns

The LSU Tigers are looking to make their prominent return to the top of college football, reclaiming their spot as one of the most feared programs in the sport and finding consistency as one of the most talented teams in the country.

Part of returning to that state for head coach Lane Kiffin is landing some of the top recruiting classes each cycle, something that had been consistent for the Tigers before, but this time also ensuring the talent makes it to campus and has an impact in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are doing exactly that now as they have landed a commitment from Greedy James, one of the top safeties in the country, and have flipped his commitment from SEC foes, the Texas Longhorns, in the process.

Who is Greedy James

LSU Tigers Commit Greedy James | Greedy James (@Greedyjames7) on X

James was one of the most sought-after safeties in the country, and his skillset, and recruiting ranking support that as well. He is ranked as the No. 5 safety in the country, the No. 11-ranked prospect in the state of Texas, and is a top 90 overall prospect for the 2027 cycle. Standing at 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, he has a frame that projects for the next level as well.

He flashes a high football IQ and on-field awareness that give him great breaks on passes while in coverage. He boasts great speed, including a 4.01-second shuttle test, and is able to follow off the line of scrimmage and keep up with some of the fastest receivers around the country.

James spent the majority of his time in high school covering the deep part of the field, showing how effective he could be, and he has also shown how dominant he can be while on the outside of the field in a one-on-one matchup as well.

Where Greedy James Fits in the Tigers Future

Louisiana State University safety Major Burns (8) and linebacker Greg Penn III (18) react after sacking South Carolina quarterback Robby Ashford (1) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The one thing the Tigers have a lot of is secondary talent, as has become the norm in Baton Rouge since becoming known as "secondary U". That will be no different after next season, though the Tigers could be in for plenty of turnover at the safety position.

For James, that could be good news, as there could be an opportunity to earn early rotational minutes, but depending how the coaching staff attacks the transfer portal, the more likely option is spending one season in development before becoming the impact player he seems to be as a recruit.

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