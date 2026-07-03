How LSU Football Can Overcome a Big Hurdle to Start the Season

The LSU Tigers are under immense pressure to perform at a high level in year one under Lane Kiffin. His departure from Ole Miss was a massive swing for LSU, but that doesn't mean he has time to slowly rebuild.

Patience isn't necessarily associated with the football program, and rightfully so. The standard is to win SEC titles and national championships. Anything short of that often feels disappointing, and that trend has only worsened since LSU's national championship in 2019.

Kiffin swiftly made massive changes to the roster, as around 50-60 new faces will make their way to Baton Rouge. This much change could mean they have to overcome one potential hurdle.

LSU's Chemistry Could be Put to the Test

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's biggest test early on is ensuring the chemistry and makeup of the roster is on point. Playing as a collective is one of the most overlooked components, and the Tigers will be working with a lot of new players.

It starts at the top with quarterback Sam Leavitt. He comes over from Arizona State and will have an entirely new wide receiver room, including Jayce Brown, Winston Watkins Jr., and Jackson Harris. Leavitt has been working with his new wideouts, and understanding each other's strengths and weaknesses is incredibly important.

Even for returners like Trey'Dez Green and Caden Durham, they will be adjusting to a new coaching staff and scheme. That means everyone has to gel together, which makes fall camp even more important.

Continuity on the Defense is Huge

On the defensive end, senior linebacker Whit Weeks will be an important leader. While there are several changes on offense, Blake Baker will return for his third season as the defensive coordinator. Weeks can be a useful guide, and fans should expect a big season from him.

They don't have a soft landing as they'll take on Clemson to begin the season. The Tigers under Dabo Swinney are coming off a disappointing season, but that doesn't make the game easy for LSU. They'll be eager to bounce back and Kiffin has to have his team ready.

Then, they'll face off against Louisiana Tech before taking on the Ole Miss Rebels for Kiffin's return to Oxford. Luckily, this is an experienced group, and these players have seen a lot of change in their college football careers. This team does not lack talent, and they have an opportunity to be an SEC contender. Will Kiffin have his guys ready is going to be the ultimate question before the season begins.

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