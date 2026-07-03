Why This Might Be the Most Pressure-Filled Season LSU Has Faced in Years

LSU has had all of the country's attention focused on it for over half a year for reasons good, bad and other.

Since late November, LSU has been in the spotlight day after day, week after week, for months on end. Mainly all because of Lane Kiffin.

First, it was his messy divorce from Oxford, Mississippi, then it was a historic college football roster and after all of that, some comments made in interviews caught wind across America. All of that has put LSU in the spotlight, creating massive pressure on Kiffin's first Tiger team.

Pressure Brewing Since November

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin didn't just take the LSU job back in November. It wasn't intentional, but it all happened in the messiest way possible, and that story is still following him to Baton Rouge.

LSU hired Kiffin away from Ole Miss on the same weekend the Rebels were an 11-1 team, all but locked into the College Football Playoff, and the deal would make him one of the three highest-paid coaches in college football annually, in a contract agreed upon for seven seasons.

Kiffin's biggest problem with leaving Ole Miss was leaving his team during a playoff run. The Rebels' administrators refused to let him coach through the playoffs, and so Kiffin departed Oxford with a 55-19 record over six years, having won at least 10 games four times.

He was Ole Miss' greatest coach in a long time, if not ever, and that split, the way it went down and caught national attention, left Ole Miss fans sour after the program's greatest season ever.

A Welcome Tour Unlike Any Other

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to an official during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's first year opens with home games against Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama and Texas, plus road trips to Ole Miss, Tennessee and Auburn.

The games are tough, but the toughest games are all at LSU's favorable location. Most notably, however, it includes a return trip to Ole Miss against the program he just blew up.

The schedule makes it possible that there are early bumps in the Kiffin era, despite any hype or expectation LSU has garnered.

Big Spending Brings Big Expectations

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The outside noise on LSU is deafening for a team that hasn't proven anything yet.

ESPN has put LSU into its early top 25 despite the roster and coaching overhaul, with expectations rising fast heading into the season. Almost every media outlet has pointed to Kiffin's reported $40 million roster as a reason patience won't be part of the conversation around Louisiana's flagship collegiate football program.

LSU is firmly in the SEC's upper tier for this season based solely on 247Sports' No. 1 transfer class and No. 13 recruiting class rankings.

Kiffin didn't inherit a roster; he assembled a new one. LSU brought in 60 newcomers this offseason, including 41 transfers and 19 freshmen. That is an enormous number of new faces to gel together before Week 1.

Even further, LSU has all eyes set on one position in particular: the quarterback.

LSU's new starting quarterback is Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt, who was the No. 1 overall quarterback in the portal and spent much of the offseason recovering from foot surgery that ended his season early and limited his spring reps while working back from that.

Kiffin's offense is built around tempo and is "pushed and driven by the quarterback," as Kiffin has said in his own words. So the health and command of Leavitt, combined with the attention of the top signal-caller in the portal, put a lot of pressure on the roster itself in 2026.

The Pressure Left In His Desk

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The pressure isn't just being applied to a program with no track record or history. It's pressure layered on top of a very specific recent memory of LSU spending big and coming up short.

Brian Kelly was in the midst of a 10-year, roughly $100 million contract and went just 34-14 before being fired in late October of his fourth season. The Kelly era was such a significant failure that it also led highly decorated and multi-championship-winning athletic director Scott Woodward to resign under pressure from Louisiana's governor.

New athletic director, Verge Ausberry, then built the entire coaching search around landing Kiffin specifically to right the wrongs of his predecessor.

That history is exactly why Kiffin took the job. LSU has won three national titles and gone a remarkable 247-88 mark since 2000, with every coach except Kelly delivering a title in that time. But at the same time, that brings a world's worth of pressure with it.

Now LSU isn't expecting a championship in Year 1, and Kiffin has asked that LSU fans not do that. But what he has said is that LSU fans can expect one while he's LSU's head coach.

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