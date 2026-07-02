Why LSU May Be Closer to a National Championship Than People Realize

After a headline-breaking hire, followed by a top-ranked roster renovation, LSU football has lofty expectations this season. With the eyes of the entire nation on its back.

Expectations of producing the elite talent on the field that they have on paper, from the home opener against Clemson to well beyond the postseason, with fans hoping to see the Tigers in the biggest game in college football.

Lane Kiffin bringing the fifth national championship title to LSU is not news. But all the players, fans, and staff who are hoping for a championship run soon might not have to be as patient as they thought.

Meaningful Momentum

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU football is coming into this upcoming season like a freight train after a historical offseason. The momentum, which spiked to the top the day Kiffin was hired, has yet to slow down. After his hire, bringing along key coaching staff with him from Ole Miss, he completely redid the program from the inside out.

Adding over 40 transfer portal additions, including offensive leader No. 1 transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, Kiffin wasn't just filling out his roster; he was setting a standard. In the most tactical way a modern-day college football coach can, getting a $40 million budget for its elite additions.

Then Kiffin made another huge move, adding former head coach Ed Orgeron to assist the coaching staff - the coach who brought in the most recent national championship to the program.

Since November, the program's talent level has continued to rise from Kiffin's portal dominance and systemically forming a team that is bound for success. Heading into a highly anticipated season, that momentum won't slow down, but fuel the team all the way to a title.

Picture Perfect Setup

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) holds up the trophy after their victory against Clemson at the College Football National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Jm Championship 011320 043 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When taking in the matters that Kiffin and his staff can’t control, the setup looks all the more ideal for the Tigers.

It is LSU after all. The stadium alone is known for being the most electric place in college football, while also being the most hostile road game. The influence LSU fans have on the team can create an important energy that the program can use to climb its way to the top.

Not to mention the college football playoff setup alone. After the NCAA expanded the CFP to a 12-team playoff, the Tigers don’t have to copy LSU’s undefeated 2019 run. They don’t have to beat all their tough schedule opponents. It’s no longer by the skin of the teeth.

At the same time, that’s the same position everyone in Division I is in. A fair chance for one means a fair chance for all. But when you put LSU up next to possible contenders, the spotlight isn’t exactly shared.

After all, this team is used to making college football headlines.

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