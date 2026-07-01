This is Exactly Why LSU Hired Lane Kiffin

After stepping into the athletic director position last fall, Verge Ausberry had a plan to reshape LSU's athletics. It all started with the first vacant position in the department: a head football coach.

Upon firing former head coach Brian Kelly, the school was looking for an improved replacement for the major role, with Ausberry at the head of the search party. With SEC rival Ole Miss's head coach, Lane Kiffin, showing interest in the position, he and Ausberry sat down to hear Kiffin's vision for the program. Within 24 hours of the regular season ending, Kiffin was hired at LSU.

Now, Ausberry gives insight on how the search committee landed on Kiffin in former LSU legend Tyrann Mathieu's In The Bayou podcast and why he was the right choice for the program.

The Comfort Hire

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ausberry knew he had a big choice to make. And with it being his first big one in his new role, he couldn't disappoint. Thankfully, he felt comfortable with one of the strongest options, Kiffin.

"I watched Lane for a long time. I followed his career. I knew him. I knew who his daddy was," said Ausberry on the podcast.

He felt comfortable in Kiffin's coaching abilities, understanding his influence on guys who played for him throughout his long career. Ausberry just wanted to make sure this was the right time for Kiffin to take over at LSU, coming into a program that is hoping for immediate success.

In searching for other options, Ausberry said that the more he examined all of the options, the more the department kept circling back to Kiffin. So the next step was for Ausberry and Kiffin to visit.

"It didn't take long for me to know that he was the guy," said Ausberry.

The interview lasted an hour and 20 minutes. The interview for one of the biggest coaching jobs in college football. That's all it took for Ausberry to know Kiffin was the one.

The Kiffin Influence

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the interview, Ausberry began talking to LSU players, ones who knew Kiffin's family, including his father and younger brother Chris, as well as those who already had a connection to Kiffin and showed interest in the possible hire.

Now that's an athletic director move that makes everyone happy. Yes, Ausberry can call the shots and knew his decision, but he talked to the people that Kiffin could impact the most: the players. And with everyone inside the program ready to board the Lane train, Ausberry was ready to pull the trigger.

"It takes a special person to lead this program. LSU is a two-hand on an 18-wheeler type job," said Ausberry.

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