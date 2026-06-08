Recapping LSU's Big Recruiting Weekend and Who Could Be Next for Lane Kiffin

LSU has a had a dream-like past two days after one of its biggest weekends of official visits.

Lane Kiffin and his staff's recruiting talents don't just stop with the transfer portal. The Tigers have now started to puff up their 2027 class which has been headlined by 4-star quarterback Peyton Houston and 5-star tight end and dual-sport athlete Ahmad Hudson.

LSU is also focused on flipping some of the top commits for other schools. Needless to say, Kiffin and Co. are coming for top recruits no matter who is in the way.

Who has LSU picked up so far?

Lane Kiffin speaks at his introductory press conference in 2025 | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU has added four commits over the last two days: 5-star edge KJ Green and 3-star running back Brennen Lacey commited Sunday, and 3-star athlete Markez Davis and 4-star wide receiver Cade Cooper on Monday.

Green is LSU's top recruit in the class and is rated the No. 8 player in the nation by 247Sports, and the second best edge. He is already at a collegiate level size—standing 6'4 and weighing 230 pounds. And he still has another year to physically develop before getting to campus.

He is elite in his explosion off the line and is a nightmare for offensive linemen. Green recorded an astonishing 40 tackles for loss and 18 sacks during his junior year of high school. His physical makeup can see him making an impact from his first day on campus.

The three-stars that LSU added are also going to be key additions for the Tigers.

Lacey is LSU's first running back addition in the class and slots in at 31st at his position. He also received offers from schools such as Florida, Arkansas, Miami, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He currently has an official visit scheduled at Miami on Friday.

He, like other elite players LSU has added recently, also competes in track-and-field in high school. His speed is what has led to him rushing for 9.1 yards per carry as a junior.

Davis is a native of Opelousas, La. and is a true athlete like his recruiting position states. He plays both wide receiver and corner back, competes in track-and-field and he also scored over 1,000 points in his 2025-26 basketball season.

He earned Louisiana Football Coaches Association 3A all-state honorable mention at WR in 2025.

Cooper is a tall wide receiver standing at 6'3 and 192 pounds. He has received offers from many ACC schools but also SEC schools Ole Miss and Auburn. 247Sports has his tabbed as the 79th ranked wide receiver while Rivals has him as No. 52 at his position.

Who could be next for LSU?

Tylen Singleton yells during the 2025 Texas Bowl | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

LSU is still looking to flip one of the top receivers in the 2027 class: Easton Royal. The New Orleans, La. native is currently committed to Texas but took an official visit to LSU on May 29 and was joined by LSU signees Lamar Brown and Deuce Geralds.

"It went amazing," Royal told Fox 8 New Orleans. "It made me want to suit up right in that moment and then run into Death Valley."

It does seem like Royal is using LSU for leverage to get a better NIL package from Texas, but the Tigers still stand a chance with the 5-star.

The top defensive lineman in the country, Jalen Brewster, was also at LSU on May 29 despite being committed to Texas Tech. He doesn't seem as likely as Royal to flip, but there's still a decent possibility that the Tigers can get him to come to the boot.

LSU also looks to flip Georgia commit Kelsey Adams—a 4-star offensive tackle who has received two crystal balls to LSU from 247Sports.

Another offensive lineman has received a crystal ball to LSU. Terrance Smith remains uncommitted out of the 2027 class. He stands at 6'7 and could be a big addition for the Tigers.

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