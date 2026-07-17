How One Recruiting Battle Could Shape the Rest of LSU's 2027 Class

The LSU Tigers will have their hands full this upcoming season, tasked with juggling expectations that rival only the top programs in the country, while also looking to establish a baseline with a new head coach at the helm.

Lane Kiffin, who parted from the Ole Miss Rebels at the end of the 2025 season, is no stranger to handling lofty goals placed upon him. Now with the Tigers under his reign, he is looking to place them back at the peak of the sport, starting on the recruiting trail.

With a top-10 class under his name for the 2027 cycle already, and looking to add more, Kiffin and his staff continue to make a push to flip the commitment of Easton Royal, the No. 1 receiver in the country, and his decision could completely change the class.

Why Easton Royal is the Missing Piece

LSU wide receivers Jaray Jenkings (10) and Malik Nabers celebrate during the team's defeat of Florida at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Kiffin took over the program, Tiger fans were savouring with eager anticipation to have one of the best offenses in the country, a welcome change to pair with their historic staple of constructing one of the better defenses in college football.

With the new coach at the helm, and a roster that will consist of over 50 new players for the 2026 season, is was clear that a shift in the type of players on campus was changing. Kiffin wants to use the recruiting trail to build the basis of that, supplementing the missing spots through the transfer portal, rather than the other way around.

That's why the Tigers' relentless pursuit of Royal is at the forefront of minds in Baton Rouge. Royal is the No. 1-ranked receiver in the country and is able to score on a moment's notice with his elite ability to stretch the field because of his record-breaking speed. Defenses struggle to find someone who can match his talent level, whether it's because he is a downfield threat or because he has strong body control that allows him to win battles for receptions.

For an offense like Kiffin's, which relies on deep shots and stretching the field to keep the defense backpedaling, Royal is the perfect recruit to complement that. Flipping him away from the Texas Longhorns, where he has been committed since 2025, is the biggest question mark.

If the Tigers can sway him to stay home in Louisiana, it would signal more than just a recruiting win, but also show the college football world that Kiffin has the Tigers back in shape, and it won't be long until they are making a claim for the throne.

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