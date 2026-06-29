How LSU's Offense Can Fix Its Red Zone Issues Next Season

There have been significant changes since Lane Kiffin took over LSU football. The program is heading in a new direction, with hopes to be a national contender once more.

It hasn't been an overnight turnaround, but Kiffin is slowly putting the pieces together. The offense got a new look with former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt leading the charge. Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will have to navigate this new offense.

LSU's red zone offense was subpar last season. They failed to execute in that area, which cost them multiple games. Here are a couple of ways that issue can be resolved next year.

Use Leavitt's Legs

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt runs against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For context, the Tigers ranked 87th among FBS teams in red-zone scoring percentage (81.82). They ranked 95th in touchdowns (23) and 27th in field goals (13).

However, Leavitt's versatility as a runner could make life easier in the red zone. At ASU, he ran for 750 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Being able to escape the pocket or run the read option makes defenses have to think about Leavitt more.

The Tigers should also have a solid running back pairing in Caden Durham and Harlem Barry. With an improved offensive line and Leavitt's running ability, LSU should find more success in the red zone.

Utilize Trey'Dez Green

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There may not be a more obvious solution to red zone woes than using Trey'Dez Green. The 6'7" tight end is one of the most physical receiving options in college football. His frame presents a matchup nightmare for defenders, and he's incredibly difficult to bring down.

The Tigers went to him a lot in the red zone last season, but expect that usage to increase even more under this new offense. They can line him out wide, throw a back-shoulder fade, or a jump ball on a smaller corner. Green is also tremendous with yards after contact and can bully his way into the end zone. The options are limitless.

Green caught 33 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was one of the lone bright spots for the offense. With better wide receivers and improved quarterback play, the ceiling is extremely high for Green.

Scoring touchdowns inside the 20 turns playoff hopefuls into national contenders. If that is where LSU wants to be, addressing last year's issues with a new scheme will be one of the top priorities.

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