Where LSU QB Sam Leavitt Lands in EA Sports College Football 27 Player Rankings

The LSU Tigers football program has not skipped a beat since new head coach Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

Kiffin's start of his tenure with the program isn't being treated as a rebuild, but rather a reload. The Tigers have brought in the top transfer portal class in Kiffin's first season, and by all accounts, many believe this team will be an instant threat to the College Football Playoff.

The biggest name in the portal class is quarterback Sam Leavitt. Leavitt was the most prized quarterback in the portal, and Kiffin managed to get him in the purple and gold. But what are the real expectations for the former Arizona State Sun Devils star? On Wednesday, EA Sports revealed the top 10 quarterback rankings for the latest edition of the College Football video game franchise. It appears Leavitt has left his mark on those rankings.

A Top 10 Talent

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

College Football 27 has Leavitt as the eighth-best quarterback in the country with a 90 overall rating coming into the 2026 season.

Ahead of Leavitt on the quarterback rankings is Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr, USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava, Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, and topping the list is Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

Top 10 QBs. Dante Moore leads the way at 95 OVR.



Who else should be here? #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/b7ETGVP0mZ — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 24, 2026

Four quarterbacks in the top rankings reside in the SEC. If anyone thought this conference was in a downswing, then they are sorely mistaken.

A Lot To Prove

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leavitt was a major catch from the transfer portal, but the new Tigers quarterback still has a lot to prove this season. After a foot injury sidelined him last season with the Sun Devils, health is going to be the most important asset for Leavitt as he prepares for his first season in the SEC.

Before the injury last year, Leavitt was having a career season. In just seven games, Leavitt threw for 1,628 yards and had 10 touchdown passes. On paper, that may not scream "wow factor", but if Kiffin was dead set on having Leavitt lead his offense in his first season with the Tigers, that should tell you a lot about the quarterback's talent.

The best way to know fans are killing time until the start of the college football season is to take a closer look at what is being debated online. Arguing over ratings in a video game is a clear sign that it's a long way to go until September.

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